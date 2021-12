Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Right now, the only name that matters in the foldable smartphone business is Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 helped the company secure most of the market, although it’s not like Samsung has much competition. Huawei is still unable to truly compete in western markets with any mobile devices – foldables included. Xiaomi is the only other Android vendor that has released an impressive foldable in 2021 so far, but it doesn’t have the reach of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, multiple Chinese smartphone...

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO