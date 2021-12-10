ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe Research Starts Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) at Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach initiates coverage on Spirit Realty Capital...

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend; 9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) declared a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of...
UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from
IBM (IBM) PT Lowered to $145 at Stifel

Stifel analyst David Grossman lowered the price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) to $145.00 (from $151.00) while maintaining a Buy
BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

(Updated - December 15, 2021 6:32 AM EST)BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades SkyWest (SKYW) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Helane Becker downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Outperform to
Colliers Securities Starts Generac Holdings (GNRC) at Buy

Colliers Securities analyst Donovan Schafer initiates coverage on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) with a Buy rating and a price target
BofA Securities Upgrades Atmos Energy (ATO) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) from
Ahren Acquisition Corp. (AHRNU) Prices Upsized 27.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,500,000 units, at a price
SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols “SURG” and “SURGW,” respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
UPDATE: Citi Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Buy

Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral
UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Sunoco (SUN) to Buy

Citi analyst George Wang upgraded Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) from Neutral to
Goldman Sachs Positive on Alibaba (BABA) Into Investor Day

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi reiterated a Buy rating and $215.00 price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ahead of the
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) from Neutral to
IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000
Eastman Chemical (EMN) PT Raised to $157 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised the price target on Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) to $157.00 (from $151.00) while maintaining a
Why EV Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock is Soaring Today

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) shares are up 12% in pre-open Wednesday after the company made two announcements yesterday. Li-Cycle announced it
OncoCyte Corp (OCX) PT Lowered to $5 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson lowered the price target on OncoCyte Corp (NASDAQ: OCX) to $5.00 (from $7.00) while
