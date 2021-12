It’s fair to say that the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a number of surprising elements. While one of those surprises is the inclusion of a MediaTek SoC, another recently came into the picture in the form of a security vulnerability. The vulnerability allowed an attacker, just with physical access to your device and a computer at hand, to gain access to a root shell without even needing to have USB debugging left on. Thankfully though, the OEM has been relatively quick to address the issue by issuing a quick update.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO