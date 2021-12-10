ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Football Recruiting Weekend Preview: December 10-12

By Mike McAllister
 5 days ago
After hosting four players last weekend, Syracuse football will have more official visits on campus this weekend. Here is a look at the players the Orange expects to visit.

Player: Tapuvae Amaama

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 330 pounds

School: Skyridge High (Utah)

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: BYU, Hawaii, Liberty, Miami, Virginia

Player: Avery Powell

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-9, 170 pounds

School: St. Peter's Prep (New Jersey)

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: Nebraska, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Player: Donovan Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 pounds

School: Quince Orchard High (Maryland)

Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse

Other Notable Offers: Vanderbilt

Player: Joe Cruz

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-6, 280 pounds

School: Sachem North High (New York)

Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse

Other Notable Offers: Lafayette, Stony Brook

Player: Dom Foster

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 pounds

School: Warren G. Harding High (Ohio)

Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest

Syracuse football's 2022 recruiting class sits at 10 players entering the weekend. National Signing Day is on Wednesday, December 15th, and it would not be a surprise if that number grows before the early signing period is over.

Three of those 10 commits will be on campus this weekend and will play a role in trying to convince Avery Powell and Tapuvae Amaama that Syracuse is the right spot for them. Amaama is not expected to sign early, however, as he has told All Syracuse he will announce his decision at the Polynesian Bowl in January.

