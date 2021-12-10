One Person Died in Hutchinson House Fire
HUTCHINSON -- One person was found dead inside a Hutchinson residence after a fire was reported Wednesday afternoon. She's identified as 80-year-old Helen Norling of Hutchinson. At...wjon.com
