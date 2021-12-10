ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

One Person Died in Hutchinson House Fire

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON -- One person was found dead inside a Hutchinson residence after a fire was reported Wednesday afternoon. She's identified as 80-year-old Helen Norling of Hutchinson. At...

WJON

ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

