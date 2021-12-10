St. Cloud Area Waitress Receives a Big Tip

This past weekend we took a quick drive up to Duluth to get away for a couple of days. We packed everything we possibly could in one short weekend. The tourist attractions in Duluth did not disappoint. One of the things we did was tour the Congdon mansion otherwise known as "Glensheen". The house was built in the early 1900s and does have a unique history. But also, some things that were definitely ahead of its time, as well as some very innovative features.

