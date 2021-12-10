St. Cloud Area Waitress Receives a Big Tip
WAITE PARK -- The concept is pretty simple. Invite a group of friends to go out to dinner, ask each one...wjon.com
WAITE PARK -- The concept is pretty simple. Invite a group of friends to go out to dinner, ask each one...wjon.com
Good for her, seriously. I hope this makes her Christmas easier. However, did these things ever happen before social media? I wonder. Is it simply for internet points.
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4