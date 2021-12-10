ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

St. Cloud Area Waitress Receives a Big Tip

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAITE PARK -- The concept is pretty simple. Invite a group of friends to go out to dinner, ask each one...

wjon.com

Comments / 4

Ali Bell
5d ago

Good for her, seriously. I hope this makes her Christmas easier. However, did these things ever happen before social media? I wonder. Is it simply for internet points.

Reply
4
Related
WJON

Viral Elk River Brewery Back with Another Awkward Holiday Photo

The brewery behind last year's wildly viral awkward Christmas photo is back with another skaliday challenge. Last year, Elk River's Aegir Brewing Company took the internet by storm with their hilariously awkward family/holiday photos. Co-owners and brothers Tim and Jeremy Johnson -- photographed by staff member and local photographer Jeff Rutherford -- posted photos from their "skaliday" photoshoot to social media where they quickly went viral.
ELK RIVER, MN
WJON

St. Cloud VA Promoting Whole Health

The St. Cloud V.A. wants veterans to give the gift of health to themselves this holiday season. Whole Health Director Dr. Sean O'Mara and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON today. O'Mara says veterans should reduce or eliminate processed foods from their diet and exercise more to improve their health. He says sprinting can be a great exercise for veterans. O'Mara says that is something that veterans should work up to starting with stretching and walking before incorporating sprinting in their workouts.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Taco Chon Mexican Grill Opens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new Mexican restaurant has opened in St. Cloud. Taco Chon Mexican Grill is in the Division Place Shopping Center at 2956 Division Street. Juan Ramos says this is their second location with the first one located in Burnsville. Taco Chon Mexican Grill opened in St. Cloud...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Society
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Do NOT Wrap Any Presents You Are Traveling With at MSP Airport

I usually am heading down to MSP this time of year to catch a flight someplace warmer, but this is something I never thought about as I travel over the holidays. When traveling via airplane, you're not supposed to wrap any Christmas gifts you are traveling with. Marty Robinson, Minnesota’s...
LIFESTYLE
WJON

Ethel Is A Fine Looking Dog And Up For Adoption

I admit, I have a real soft spot for dogs. We have 2 great dogs at home but if I had my way, which I don't most of the time, we'd have 10 more. This morning we talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet and it's a fine looking girl named Ethel. Ethel would love to have a home for and family for the holidays. Maybe yours?
PETS
WJON

Minnesota Still Has Many Holiday Festivals to Enjoy

Many holiday festivals in the state of Minnesota continue through the end of the year. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says Holidazzle is back this year in Minneapolis after taking the year off last year. Hayes says they are including a ferris wheel, carousel and giant slide under the skyline as well as the Holidazzle Yeti, fireworks to go along with food and drinks. The Holidazzle takes place December 17-19.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Get Your Holidays Started with “A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time” Holiday Show This Saturday

I visited with Jason Schommer and Michael Shynes yesterday about their upcoming show at Great Arts in Little Falls on Saturday night, at 7 pm. This is one incredible holiday show you don't want to miss. Tickets are just $20, and all seating is general seating. If you've been to Great Arts in the past, you'll know there's not a bad seat in the house. You can get your tickets by calling 320.632.0960, or by going to Greatart.org, or just click HERE.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waitress#Applebee
WJON

A Salvation Army Red Kettle Was Stolen in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police and Tri Country Crimestoppers are reporting a stolen Salvation Army red kettle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the Salvation Army red kettle was taken from the east St. Cloud Cashwise Foods store. Mages is also reporting that an arrest was made...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Rochester Teen Wins Second “Kids Deserve a Shot” Scholarship

UNDATED -- Another Minnesota teen has been awarded one of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” scholarships. Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that the winner of the second $100,000 college scholarship is 16-year-old Ben Truax of Rochester. Truax says he got vaccinated because he has lost several close family friends to the virus.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Take A Tour of Glensheen in Minnesota With Holiday Decor [GALLERY]

This past weekend we took a quick drive up to Duluth to get away for a couple of days. We packed everything we possibly could in one short weekend. The tourist attractions in Duluth did not disappoint. One of the things we did was tour the Congdon mansion otherwise known as "Glensheen". The house was built in the early 1900s and does have a unique history. But also, some things that were definitely ahead of its time, as well as some very innovative features.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJON

Area Youth Present Their Artistic Work at Annual Holiday Showcase

ST. CLOUD -- Kids with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are getting a chance to show off their hard work. The Club is holding their annual holiday showcase Wednesday. The showcase is part of the clubs Youth Arts Initiative and features a variety of art forms students have been working on.
SOCIETY
WJON

Affinity Plus Collecting Coins to Help Combat Hunger

ST. CLOUD -- You can put that loose change in your car to better use. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Fox 9 and Minnesota Food banks are partnering to collect donations this week to help area food shelves. Casey Krafnick is with the Affinity Plus St. Cloud branch. She says...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Property Damage and Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police is reporting theft on Calvary Lane where a garage door opener was taken out of an unlocked vehicle and used to open the garage. A bag of Play Station games was taken. This according to Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers. Mages says in the 1200 block...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Habitat for Humanity Gets Lot Donated for Sartell Home Build

SARTELL -- Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity's first ever Sartell home build finally has a location. Ryan and Bethany Cross, co-owners of BCI Construction, recently donated an empty lot they owned in their Sartell neighborhood to the organization. The property soon will be the location for the new 2,112 square...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

What’s Better for Minnesotans Sugar or Salt?

During the Christmas season making sugary items from cookies to candies and other treats are often consumed by Minnesotans. This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Registered Dietician Kari Collett from A-to-Zinc Nutrition. She says sugar offers no healthy qualities but humans gravitate toward it because we like sweet things.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy