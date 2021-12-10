Daimler Truck rises on first day of trading, bucking weaker session for European stocks

The CEO of Daimler Truck Holding AG Martin Daum cheers on stage during the launch of Daimler Truck on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on December 10, 2021, after the heavy-goods operation was spun off from its holding group, soon to be renamed as Mercedes-Benz. - The new group is targeting an entry into into the DAX, when the 40-member blue-chip index is next updated inn the first quarter of 2022. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images) By daniel roland/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

EUROPE MARKETS

European stocks were headed for a weekly gain, but struggled for traction on Friday. Among the gainers were Daimler Truck Holding, which saw a rise in its Frankfurt market debut.

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding (DE:DTG) began trading at €28 euros ($31.62) a share, and were last changing hands just over that level, though reached a session high of €30.47. The initial public offering follows a spinoff from parent Daimler (XE:DAI) shares of which rose 1.2%, recovering from an earlier tumble due to an adjustment for that split.

Berenberg analysts Adrian Yanoshik and Romain Gourvil initiated coverage on Daimler Truck with a provisional buy rating and 35 euro price target. “Daimler Truck’s margins have credible upside from a turnaround already under way in Europe. The group’s self-help gets support from price-mix momentum into a record backlog, with strong freight markets that underpin demand,” they said.

The analysts said they were keeping a buy rating on parent Daimler, with a revised 85 euro price target to incorporate the spinoff, as they expect Daimler Truck will “re-engage investor interest in Daimler.”

“We forecast underappreciated pricing durability and higher premium market growth over the next several years,” said Yanoshik and Gourvil.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index (XX:SXXP) pared earlier losses after the release of U.S. inflation data and was last flat at 477.16, with the German DAX (DX:DAX) and French CAC 40 (FR:PX1) up 0.1% each. The FTSE 100 index (UK:UKX) was trading flat.

U.S. stocks (DJIA) (SPX) (COMP) opened higher as investors brushed aside November inflation data that climbed 6.8% on an annual basis that marked the highest level since 1982. The data could tip the hand of the Federal Reserve to begin tapering its bond purchases at a faster at next week’s monetary policy meeting.

Data from Germany on Friday showed prices rising 5.2% on the year, measured by national standards, confirming preliminary data and marking the highest reading since June 1992, the statistics office Destatis said.

In the U.K., October gross domestic product rose just 0.1%, falling short of expectations for growth of 0.4%.

Technology stocks were recovering from a deeper earlier slide in Europe, tracking Thursday’s 1.7% drop for the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) Shares of ASML Holding (ASML) (NL:ASML) fell 0.4%, SAP (SAP) rose 0.5% and Infineon (XE:IFX) dropped 0.4%.

Apparel makers were also under pressure, led by a 0.8% drop for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (IT:LVMH)

Among the biggest gainers, shares of Swedish Match (SE:SWMA) climbed 67%, after U.S. Senate Democrats were said to be dropping a proposal that would have imposed vaping taxes, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

“Concerns around the potential impact of the proposed tax changes on NGPs [Next Generation Products] has weighed on the tobacco space over recent weeks and in particular Swedish Match (-21% over the last 3-months),” said Citi analysts Simon Hales and Ravi Sharma in a note to clients.

They said Swedish Match and BAT (BTI) (UK:BATS) will likely see the most support from that move. BAT shares rose 1.6%.