Starsailor in reflective mood as they re-visit their debut album The impetus for the tour, after all, was to mark the 20th anniversary of "Love Is Here", and that brief period when the Warrington outfit were considered one of the country’s hottest new acts, only to be soon eclipsed by the skinny jean and shaggy haired frenzy of the Strokes, the White Stripes et al. Still, although the crowds might have lessened from those days, theGlasgow crowd was lusty in vocal appreciation all night, a fact singer James Walsh acknowledged frequently, in his usual affable, unassuming manner.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO