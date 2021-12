Destiny 2: The Witch Queen cinematic trailer that was revealed yesterday at the Game Awards. The Witch Queen is the big expansion currently arriving in February which will signify the beginning of year 5 for the game. Most previous expansions would arrive around September, but this newest expansion was delayed till February. In the meantime developers Bungie did release the Bungie 30th Anniversary DLC pack, which I am playing currently. However, cool as that will be for a week or two, the next big expansion is where my own thoughts move towards. Check it out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO