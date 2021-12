One of the bigger bombshells this past offseason was when Dallas Mavericks' longtime head coach Rick Carlisle stepped down from his role after 13 seasons and one championship with the team. That move followed the announcement that the franchise parted ways with general manager Donnie Nelson, who had been with Dallas for 24 years. It was fallout from an explosive article that detailed several years of dysfunction within the organization since the team drafted franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic third overall in 2018.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO