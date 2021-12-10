ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jimmy Draw Portraits of Each Other (Extended) | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYahya Abdul-Mateen II talks about starting his own production company, draws a portrait of Jimmy and discusses The Matrix: Resurrections. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Wired

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Ready to Blow Your Mind

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is the ideal actor to take up Fishburne's mantle in The Matrix Resurrections: He's a scene-stealer with an uncanny knack for stirring something deep inside the viewer. Born in New Orleans, the 35-year-old ditched a career in architecture to pursue Hollywood, graduating from the Yale School of Drama. Since then, he has played a 1970s Bronx gangster (The Get Down), the supervillain Black Manta (Aquaman), the genius god-being Doctor Manhattan (Watchmen)—for which he won an Emmy in 2020—and Black revolutionary Bobby Seale (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Earlier this year, he transformed into Candyman for Nia DaCosta's slasher remake, a horror flick that doubled as a savvy social commentary on the ways cultural theft can make monsters out of us. Abdul-Mateen infused each of those characters, many of whom were well ingrained in the pop-cultural canon already, with a profound, mesmerizing depth.
