The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid told MPs that every adult across England could expect to be offered a “chance to get boosted by the end of this month” though he suggested not everyone would get a dose in December.He said: “It is asking a huge amount of our colleagues in the NHS.“And it’s our joint view that we can try to offer adults a chance to get boosted by the end of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO