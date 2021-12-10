ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Forecast of the United States Shale Oil and Gas

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth scientist David Hughes has released a new report, Shale Reality Check 2021, on the future of...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil And Gas#Oil Shale#Shale Gas#Shale Reality Check 2021#Eia
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at more than 1-week low

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in over a week. The combination of the "hawkish, risk-off reaction by markets to the 'hot' producer price index] print," a bearish International Energy Agency report suggesting the global oil market is already flipping to a surplus, and an increased number of governments and major corporations implementing stricter COVID-19 policies all weighed on the energy markets, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Dec. 6, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their 'key' oil and gas themes for 2022. Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday. One...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

US shale slams Biden's oil policies

US shale producers have been disappointed with the Biden Administration's policies regarding the oil and gas industry for nearly a year now, and they voiced their disappointment at this week's World Petroleum Congress in Houston. While the US Administration was calling repeatedly on OPEC+ to pump more oil to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MarketWatch

Omicron impact on world oil demand to be 'mild and short-lived': OPEC

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday left its forecast for global oil demand unchanged, saying it expected the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to have little lasting impact. "The impact of the new omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," OPEC said in its monthly report. OPEC still expects demand growth of 5.7 million barrels a day this year, reflecting a boost to first-half demand that was offset by a downward revision to third-quarter consumption due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and softer industrial production in China, as well as an easing recovery in transportation fuel consumption in India. Fourth-quarter 2021 oil demand was also adjusted slightly lower to account for COVID-19 containment measures and the potential impact of the omicron variant. For 2022, the forecast for demand growth was left unchanged at 4.2 million barrels a day, with some of the recovery previously penciled in for the current quarter shifted to the first quarter of next year, "followed by a more steady recovery" throughout the second half of 2022, the report said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU takes aim at Arctic oil and gas [Gas in Transition]

The proposal by the European Commission will likely struggle to get support either from outside or within the bloc. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The European Commission (EC) recently unveiled a new Arctic Strategy that calls for the EU to expand its currently limited role in Arctic affairs. The strategy generated significant attention, largely as it included a proposal to ban the further development of the Arctic’s vast oil and gas reserves. Yet experts do not think the proposal can ever be realised, viewing it as fundamentally unworkable. Published on October 13, the strategy acknowledges that the EU already gets a considerable share of its oil and gas supplies from Arctic fields in Russia and Norway, but says the bloc is “committed to ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in the Arctic regions.” “To this e...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
industryglobalnews24.com

Oil and Gas Interests Redefining the Future

Despite many lawsuits, social shaming, investigations, and regulations that date back decades, the industry of oil and gas remains formidable. It seems as if the world cannot do without these products. We have been made to believe that these products are as significant as basic human needs. The public has been left confused over climate science.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boone News-Republican

Verbio Nevada Biorefinery starts United States' first renewable natural gas production

The Verbio plant in Nevada started production of renewable natural gas Tuesday, becoming the first industrial-scale facility of its type in the United States to use agricultural residues as its feedstock. “We are extremely pleased to announce the formal commissioning of our Nevada, Iowa Biorefinery,” Greg Northrup, president of Verbio,...
NEVADA, IA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Bringing Transparency to Oil and Gas Supply Chains

According to the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, digitally transforming the supply chain can lead to a 50% reduction in process costs and increase revenue by 20%. While many industries have reaped these benefits, the oil and gas industry is early in the journey of adopting digital technologies such as cloud computing, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) that can drive similar results.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

United States Real Estate Market is Forecasted to be more than US$ 1,751 Billion by the end of year 2027

Renub Reserch latest report, titled "United States Real Estate Market by Segments (Private, Public) Construction, Category (Residential & Non- Residential), Company Analysis, Forecast" the United States Real Estate Market is expected to reach US$ 1,751 Billion by 2027. Globally the real estate sector is the most recognized industry. In the United States, the real estate industry has been a big business generating billions of dollars in revenue annually. There are ample openings for entrepreneurs to turn a profit. Hence, Real estate plays an essential role in the U.S. economy. Moreover, real estate accounts for a significant portion of all economic activity at the aggregate level, and changes in the real estate market also have broader effects on the economy.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy