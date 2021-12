Despite a flurry of early offseason moves, the New York Mets have yet to name a manager for the 2022 MLB season. But it looks like they’re closing in on their man. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada have emerged as two finalists for the Mets job. Per the report, there is an unknown third finalist as well. Team owner Steve Cohen is beginning the interview process.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO