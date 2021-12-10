ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel Peace laureates to receive award in person despite high COVID-19 rates

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Nobel Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, recognised for their fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia, will receive their awards at a ceremony in Oslo on Friday, despite Norway’s high rate of COVID-19. The journalists won the award at a time when...

Related
US News and World Report

Nobel Peace Laureate Muratov Says War Between Russia and Ukraine Possible

OSLO (Reuters) -People in positions of power in Russia are actively promoting the idea of war, and conflict with Ukraine is now distinctly possible, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov said on Friday. Receiving his award at Oslo City Hall, Muratov said it was common in Russia to think that...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Filipino, Russian Journalists to Receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

LONDON - Two journalists, one from the Philippines and the other from Russia, will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the pair for their efforts to safeguard press freedom. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest...
ASIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nobel Peace Prize Critics Say Award Has Drifted From Supporting Peace

WASHINGTON - In Oslo, Norway, on Friday, dignitaries from around the world gathered to celebrate the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to Filipina journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But as speeches were delivered and medals presented, voices outside Oslo City Hall were asking whether the most prestigious prize in the world, as many believe it to be, has lost its shine.
WORLD
whtc.com

Philippines court to allow Nobel laureate Ressa to go to Norway

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine journalist Maria Ressa will be allowed to travel so she can accept her Nobel Peace Prize in person after a court gave her permission to leave the Southeast Asian country to visit Norway later this month. Ressa, who is subject to travel restrictions due to the...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Ressa
Princeton University

Princeton's Nobel laureates for 2021 receive their medals in celebrations around the world

In ceremonies across the country and the world this week, Princeton’s five Nobel Prize laureates for 2021 — Syukuro Manabe (physics), David MacMillan (chemistry), Joshua Angrist (economic sciences), David Card (economic sciences) and Maria Ressa (Nobel Peace Prize) — delivered their Nobel lectures and were awarded their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Laureates#Covid 19#Nobel Peace Prize#Reuters
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
Princeton University

Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wolfe to receive top alumni awards

Princeton University will present its top awards for alumni to Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, and internationally recognized music composer Julia Wolfe. Ressa, a member of the Class of 1986 who received her bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in the program...
PRINCETON, NJ
AFP

Nobel Peace laureates slam persistant threat to press freedom

Despite its champions being honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize, press freedom has a "sword of Damocles" hanging over it, this year's two laureates lamented on Thursday. Maria Ressa of the Philippines, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, will receive their prize in Oslo on Friday for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." "So far, press freedom is under threat," Ressa told a press briefing, when asked whether the prestigious award had improved the situation in her country, which ranks 138th in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index. The 58-year-old journalist mentioned her compatriot and former colleague, Jess Malabanan, a reporter for the Manila Standard, who was shot in the head on Wednesday.
ADVOCACY
