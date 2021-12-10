Gun-Wielding Men Rob Gas Station Near Pitt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects are on the run after stealing cash from a Sunoco station in Oakland early Friday.

Pittsburgh police were called to the gas station on Craft Avenue for reports of a robbery at about 3:15 a.m.

Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who said two men entered the store with guns and demanded cash out of the register. Investigators said one man had an AK-47-style rifle, and the other carried a handgun.

University of Pittsburgh police sent an email to students alerting them of the crime.

The email says there was a robbery at this corner and there were two suspects,” Pitt junior Victor Herron said. “(I’m) a little scared since it was the middle of the night.”

The suspects ran off after taking cash from the register, police said.

The robbers are described as Black, college-aged males. One of them was wearing a blue hoodie and a dark mask, and the other was wearing all black with a mask and a hat.

“Honestly, it hasn’t really hit me yet,” Pitt sophomore Gabe Hanley said. “I’m sure I’ll be singing a different tune tomorrow.”

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Pitt police at (412) 624-2121.

