ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony's VR ambitions go far beyond PlayStation | Opinion

gamesindustry.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmidst all the various hype and noise that has surrounded virtual reality in the past ten years, Sony has always been an interesting player. Its PSVR headset and ecosystem feels in some regards like a sidenote to the evolution of VR, not least because it didn't actually evolve; where other manufacturers...

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Recently Showcased a VR Headset Prototype Featuring 4K OLED Microdisplay

Sony Corporation recently showcased an OLED virtual reality headset prototype, which features 4K microdisplay. As spotted by folks over at UploadVR, the presentation was a part of Sony’s Technology Day. The prototype was made by the company’s Research & Development Center, not Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation division. Nevertheless, the...
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Sony is building an Xbox Game Pass competitor for PlayStation

Sony is planning its own competitor to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sony intends to merge the service, codenamed Spartacus, with its PlayStation Plus membership program and its PlayStation Now cloud service. According to the report, Sony intends to launch the service this spring both...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Vr#Vr Headset#Psvr#Oculus
gameranx.com

Sony Files Patent For PlayStation Mobile Controller

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan has filed a patent for a device that allows gamers to play on their phone with a PlayStation-inspired controller. The device, which can be seen above, almost looks like a PlayStation version of a Nintendo Switch, albeit seemingly much longer. The difference is that the screen in the middle isn’t for a console, it’s for a phone.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony shows off a robot grabber, 4K OLED panels for VR, and more

Sony’s holding its Technology Day event to show off what it’s been working on in its R&D labs, and this year, we got some great visuals of tech the company’s been working on. Amidst the rehashes of the PS5’s haptics and 3D audio and a demo reel of Sony’s admittedly awesome displays for making virtual movie sets, we got to see a robot hand that Sony said could figure out grip strength depending on what it was picking up, a slightly dystopian-sounding “global sensing system,” and more.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Sony's Game Pass Rival For PlayStation Will Merge Current Services

Prior to the PS5’s release Sony was rumored to be working on a rival to Game Pass for its PlayStation platform. Today, a new report from Bloomberg offers up more details on what that service will look like. In addition to stating that Sony does indeed have a Game Pass rival for PlayStation that’s on the way, codenamed Spartacus.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

December’s PlayStation Plus games have been confirmed by Sony

December 2021’s PlayStation Plus games have been confirmed by Sony. As previously leaked, this month’s PlayStation Plus titles will be Godfall Challenger Edition (PS5/PS4), Mortal Shell (PS4) and Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4). The games were listed briefly on the PlayStation Spain and Germany Twitter accounts before being removed, suggesting the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
IGN

What's Up With PlayStation's New Subscription Plans? - Beyond 728

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond! episode 728, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mark Medina to discuss what's up with PlayStation's alleged new subscription plans, and what they might mean for PS4 and PS5 owners next year. The trio discusses the reported new details of the alleged three-tier program, which would offer combinations of PlayStation Plus, PlayStation now, and new features, including allegedly demos, game streaming, and back catalogs of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. The cast dives into what we would want from such a subscription plan, if we think PS4 and PS5 first-party exclusives would launch into such a service, and how generally the offerings, as we know them, would compare both to Microsoft and Xbox's Game Pass and Nintendo's Switch Online subscription services. Plus, the cast also digs into the recent news in the world of PS4 and PS5, including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection's release date, some quick Game Awards predictions, and much more. TIMECODE: 00:00:10 - Intro & Housekeeping 00:01:45 - The Game Awards Announcement Predictions 00:11:28 - IGN Launches 25th Anniversary Game 00:12:29 - Playstation to Launch Xbox Game Pass Competitor? 00:48:14 - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Coming Soon 00:52:20 - SCUF Announces PS5 Controllers 00:56:20 - Outro.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony’s ‘Spartacus’ could be PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass

Sony is planning to create an Xbox Game Pass-like subscription service, according to Bloomberg. The company already offers two subscription services, PlayStation Plus (which is required for the majority of online multiplayer games) and PlayStation Now (which offers a catalog of games to download or stream), and they will reportedly be merged in this new offering. Sony will likely keep the PlayStation Plus brand, reporter Jason Schreier said on Twitter, but “phase out” PlayStation Now.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Windlands 2 Review – PlayStation VR

One of the first PlayStation VR games that I really enjoyed back when the platform launched in later 2016 was Windlands from Psytec Games. Swinging around in first-person using the game’s grappling system was just a different kind of experience in virtual reality back then and I craved more of it after finishing it. A few years ago, the team released a sequel, Windlands 2, but it was only released for Oculus and other non-PlayStation VR headsets at the time. Now around three years later, the team has finally ported Windlands 2 to PlayStation VR and it makes some nice improvements to the foundation the team laid down five years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

YUKI Review – PlayStation VR

When it comes to PlayStation VR games that I’ve played developer ARVORE has created two of my favorites so far. Their two Pixel Ripped titles really stood out to me and so naturally any game they would release after that would be on my radar. That next game is now out and it’s a fusion of both the bullet-hell and roguelike genres called YUKI. Does YUKI join the two Pixel Ripped titles as must-play PlayStation VR games or is it passable?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation’s Game Pass: What We Know So Far | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about PlayStation reportedly planning a new subscription service to compete with Xbox Game Pass, with the ability to play original PlayStation 1, 2, 3, and PSP games on, most likely, the PS4 and 5. According to Bloomberg, this service is codenamed Spartacus and is reportedly expected to launch in Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Among Us is coming soon to VR via Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR

Among Us is an online multiplayer game that’s been around for a while now. But, it was only in 2020 and 2021 that it gained popularity among online streamers and players worldwide. It even made it to our list of the best Android games you can play. Over the past few months, its developers have rolled out several updates to include new maps, anonymous voting, etc. Late last year, the game even made its way to the Nintendo Switch. Now, the creators have announced that Among Us will soon be available to play in VR.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sony's Next-Gen 8K VR Hardware Could Help Reduce Motion Sickness Significantly

Sony held an online event called Sony Technology Day this week, in which the company revealed some of its new cutting-edge technology that is in development. One of the presentations showed off a prototype for a new virtual reality headset, which uses two small 4K displays to create an 8K viewing experience. It's still in the very early stages of development, but Sony's goal is for the VR headset to create more life-like and detailed images using a low-latency head-mounted display and OLED microdisplays.
ELECTRONICS
Collider

Sony Reportedly Working on New PlayStation Subscription Service That Would Offer Games From Throughout Company’s History

It is fair to say that Xbox's Game Pass has been a roaring success for the brand. With hundreds of games available for $10-$15 a month, the service has been considered the Netflix of video games. This makes it no surprise that Sony is reportedly working on its own subscription-based service, currently codenamed "Spartacus" and is targeted to release in spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
techgig.com

Apple's upcoming AR/VR headgear to go big on gaming capabilities

According to a recent source, Apple is working on the most advanced CPUs for their undisclosed AR/VR headgear, which will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. Recent reports also suggest that gaming should be a major focus of the headgear, considering that it would include multiple CPUs, a fan,...
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

Sony’s PlayStation Studios acquires co-development studio Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment is continuing to expand PlayStation Studios offerings, this time by acquiring support studio Valkyrie Entertainment. The Seattle-based developer is Sony’s fifth direct acquisition in 2021, adding to the list of companies under the PS Studios umbrella by bringing previous partners in-house. Valkyrie has operated as an...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy