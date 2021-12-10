ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram launches ‘2021 Playback’ to share favorite Stories for next few weeks

By Rida Imran
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo relive the memorable moments from this year, Instagram has introduced “2021 Playback” for users to reshare their favorite Stories. For this year, the company has abandoned its popular “Top 9” photos grid which enabled users to compile a montage of their favorite posts from the passing...

ithinkdiff.com

Facebook launches new ‘Stars Store’ webpage to circumvent App Store fees

Facebook has launched a new ‘Stars Store’ webpage for users to purchase stars which they can use to support their favorite creators during live streams. And by offering Stars on a separate website instead of in-app purchases on iOS and Android, Facebook is avoiding App Store and Play Store fees. Apple and Google charge 15% – 30% commission for all in-app purchases via their app stores.
INTERNET
WKBW-TV

Instagram launches 'Take a Break' tool

Instagram launched a tool that tells users to take a break from using the app. In a blog post on Tuesday, Instagram's Adam Mosseri said the tool would launch in the U.S., United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. "I’m proud that our platform is a place where teens...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Instagram rolling out limited time "Playback" feature today!

Instagram has been working on a few new features this year which yesterday we reported that the app will bring back the chronological feed starting next year. Since we are approaching the end of 2021, the company is launching a new “Playback” feature that will recap up to 10 of your top stories for the year to reflect on your 2021.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

Here's Why People Are Hating On Instagram's New Playback Feature

Instagram unveiled its first annual year in review feature on Dec. 9, but since it hit the app, some fans have a lot to say about its seemingly random choices. The social media platform’s 2021 Playback selects a group of memories from your Stories Archives and strings them together in a cohesive, end-of-year Story that you can share. Everyone seems to have noticed, though, that it doesn’t seem like the feature chooses Stories posts in a clear-cut method. Now that the new year in review is here, these tweets and memes about Instagram 2021 Playback all have a lot to say about the confusing selections.
INTERNET
#Playback#Youtube Music#Montage#Instagram Stories#Next#Ig Stories
Digital Trends

Instagram’s Playback takes on Spotify’s 2021 recap feature

Instagram today announced Playback, a feature that lets you replay a curated selection of your stories shared throughout the year. It is reminiscent of the recap features we get on apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Facebook, so it’s only natural Instagram would get in on the action. Playback...
INTERNET
The New Yorker

Instagram’s Favorite New Yorker Cartoons of 2021

Do you use Instagram? Or does Instagram use you? (Sorry, I’m just going through a phase of thinking deep thoughts, and also cosplaying as Timothée Chalamet’s character in “Lady Bird.”) Whatever the answer is, let’s hope that it results in personal gain for Mark Zuckerberg—he’s had a tough time recently and really deserves a win. At the end of the year, it’s good to take stock of what, exactly, happened over the previous three hundred and sixty-five days. Do you know what happened? I’m not quite sure, either, to be honest. What’s coming to mind at the moment is getting my new couch, on which I’m sitting as I write this. Ah! Also, a few months ago, I ate a hot dog like the one that is, by some eerie coincidence, the subject of this year’s most popular cartoon on Instagram, by Elisabeth McNair. Was Mr. Zuckerberg using my phone’s camera to observe that I was eating one back then, I wonder? We may never know.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Shares His Favorite Quote Amid Busy Work Week

Dwayne Johnson shares an inspiring quote with his Instagram followers this morning. Season 2 of his sitcom “Young Rock” is coming soon to NBC. Dwayne Johnson is always on the move. Whether it is promoting his new Netflix film “Red Notice” or working out in the gym, “The Rock” is always focused on his career. Today, he takes a quick break from his busy schedule to share his favorite quote.
CELEBRITIES
ithinkdiff.com

Instagram to bring back chronological feed in 2022 to give users more control

At the Senate hearing on children’s online safety, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said that the company is working on an optional chronological feed to give users more control over the content they view on the platform. The social media company is under scrutiny after a whistleblowers testimony that parent company Meta knew of the detrimental impact of Instagram on young girls’ mental and physical health but failed to take any remedial measures.
CELL PHONES
POPSUGAR

Demi Lovato Shares in Instagram Story That They Are No Longer "California Sober"

When it comes to sobriety, 29-year-old singer and actor Demi Lovato shared this statement on a recent Instagram story: "I no longer support my "California Sober" ways. Sober sober is the only way to be." For those unfamiliar with the difference between the two, "California sober" is a recovery method where it's OK to occasionally smoke marijuana or to have a drink here and there in moderation. Sober Sober means strictly sober.
CELEBRITIES
ithinkdiff.com

Facebook and Snapchat are using a loophole to collect data from users who have opted out of app tracking on iOS

One of iOS 14’s most significant features was App Tracking Transparency (ATT) which forces apps to ask users permission to whether or not they want their data to be collected by third-party developers. According to a new report, companies such as Facebook and Snapchat continue tracking users across other apps and services even when they have asked not to be tracked.
INTERNET
purewow.com

Prince William Is Dropping a Very Personal Podcast Episode Next Week: ‘I Wanted to Share a Few of My Stories’

Ever imagine what it would be like to go for a long walk and have a heartfelt chat with Prince William? Well, thanks to a new podcast episode dropping next week, you can. On Friday, the Duke of Cambridge announced on Instagram that he teamed up with Apple Fitness+ to record an episode of the company’s Time to Walk podcast, which, according to the official synopsis, “features personal stories, photos and music from influential people to inspire Apple Watch users to walk more.”
MUSIC
ithinkdiff.com

Here’s how Facebook, Snapchat and others are going around Apple’s App Tracking Transparency guidelines

Earlier this week, a report revealed that many companies including Facebook and Snapchat are using a loose interpretation of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) guidelines to track users across other apps and services even when they have asked not to be tracked. A new report from The Information goes in-depth on the workaround companies are using, with a focus on Snapchat.
INTERNET
Variety

Snap Paid Out More Than $250 Million to Snapchat Spotlight Creators in 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

This year, Snap finally caught user-generated content fever: In 2021, the company has paid out more than $250 million to more than 12,000 creators through its Snapchat Spotlight programs. Of course, Snap’s total payout is tiny compared with YouTube, the 800-pound gorilla in the digital creator economy: According to YouTube, over the three-year period from 2018-20, it paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies. And Snap actually dialed back its payouts for Spotlight. When it first launched the TikTok-style video feature in November 2020, the company said it would shell out upwards of $1 million per day in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES

