Instagram launches ‘2021 Playback’ to share favorite Stories for next few weeks

Do you use Instagram? Or does Instagram use you? (Sorry, I’m just going through a phase of thinking deep thoughts, and also cosplaying as Timothée Chalamet’s character in “Lady Bird.”) Whatever the answer is, let’s hope that it results in personal gain for Mark Zuckerberg—he’s had a tough time recently and really deserves a win. At the end of the year, it’s good to take stock of what, exactly, happened over the previous three hundred and sixty-five days. Do you know what happened? I’m not quite sure, either, to be honest. What’s coming to mind at the moment is getting my new couch, on which I’m sitting as I write this. Ah! Also, a few months ago, I ate a hot dog like the one that is, by some eerie coincidence, the subject of this year’s most popular cartoon on Instagram, by Elisabeth McNair. Was Mr. Zuckerberg using my phone’s camera to observe that I was eating one back then, I wonder? We may never know.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO