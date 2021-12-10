ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parallel Finance wins fourth round of Polkadot parachain slot auctions

By Sahana Venugopal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you might be used to the adrenaline rush of a real life auction – or one in a movie – crypto auctions come with their own share of drama. Polkadot’s ongoing parachain slot auction is one example of this. Parallel goes straight up. Parallel Finance...

makeuseof.com

What Is a Parachain Slot Auction and How Can You Take Part?

These days, cryptocurrency exchanges go far beyond simple transactions. You can do a wide range of things on these exchange platforms, including auto-investing, staking, and taking part in slot auctions. But what are slot auctions, how do you take part in one, and which exchanges offer them?. What Is a...
cryptoslate.com

Subsocial network wins Kusama’s 16th parachain auction with over 100k KSM raised

Subsocial Network, a decentralized platform designed to support the creation of decentralized social networks has won the most recent Kusama parachain slot auction. A total of 16.5 million (16.5% of the total supply) SUB tokens will be allocated as rewards for crowdloan participants. It is only the 4th crowdloan to hit the cap of 100k $KSM.
cryptonews.com

CODI Finance Second Round Of IEO On P2PB2B

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. CODI Finance is ecstatic to announce the beginning of the second round of IEO on the CEX listing its native token $CODI which is P2PB2B Exchange, round 2 started from 1st to the 9th of December 2021. The first IEO round on the exchange was a huge success and now it's time to make the token available for trading all over the world.
aithority.com

XY Finance Raises $12Million Funding Round From Investors Including Circle

Rapidly growing blockchain startup XY Finance has announced that it has closed a $12M funding round led by some of the most prominent venture capital firms in the cryptocurrency space. Led by investors including Circle Internet Financial, LLC, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Mechanism Capital, TRON Foundation, Morningstar Ventures, Yield Guild Games Ventures, Block Capital and Animoca Brands, the full consortium includes more than forty investment firms.
thepaypers.com

troy concludes financing round and partners with Transaction Capital

Germany-based debt collection fintech and eCAPITAL portfolio company troy has partnered with and received an investment from financial services company Transaction Capital. The investment will be used to further expand the position as a customer experience company in receivables management and to promote internationalisation. Transaction Capital will use the fintech’s debt collection platform to open up new market segments in its home markets in South Africa and Australia. The aim of the cooperation is to purchase portfolios of receivables (non-performing loans).
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MarketWatch

NuScale to go public via merger with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition in deal valued at about $1.9 billion

NuScale Power LLC, a provider of small modular nuclear reactor technology, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.9 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The combined company will be renamed NuScale Power Corp., and will list under the ticker "SMR." It will have gross proceeds of up to $413 million, including a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $181 million backed by investors including Samsung C&T Corporation, DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy. "NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said the statement. Fluor , NuScale's majority shareholder, will own about 60% of the combined company and remain a partner to NuScale. The company's power plant design can generation up to 924 megawatts a day of electricity. The company's leadership team will remain in place. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
MarketWatch

Clear Channel Outdoor considers sale of European business

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. said Monday it would consider putting its European business on the selling block as part of a strategic review. Clear Channel Outdoor CEO William Eccleshare said "now is the right time to explore options" for the unit, which is expected to generate fourth-quarter revenue of between $350 million and $360 million. The company has not set a deadline for the review. Clear Channel also expects fourth quarter revenue of $730 million and $750 million, beating Wall Street's expectation of $728 million. Shares of Clear Channel jumped 6% in pre-market trades.
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the odds of a possible XRP breakout towards $1

The crypto-market has subjected itself to quite a few strong corrections since the beginning of this month. Notably, the one witnessed on 4 December was the deepest. On that day, most large-cap coins saw their market caps registering losses of 20%-30%. XRP, the market’s eighth-largest crypto, was no exception to...
ambcrypto.com

Uniswap on its way to a bright future thanks to these factors backing its growth

Uniswap is one of the most well-renowned names in the DeFi space. It as such plays a dual role, as both a cryptocurrency [UNI] and and a decentralized exchange [DEX]. Based on the Ethereum blockchain, Uniswap allows anyone to swap ERC20 tokens. And over time, the underlying token has witnessed its own fair share of ups and downs.
ambcrypto.com

OpenSea held 97% NFT marketplace volume in last quarter: ConsenSys Web3 report

Monkey, ape, and gorilla NFTs may just seem like a fun way to pass the time, but the NFT market is far from a joke when one looks past the memes and into the numbers. While the NFT marketplace OpenSea is considered a winner by many across the board, recent events and insights from ConsenSys’ Web 3 report reveal some easy-to-miss nuances.
