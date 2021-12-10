ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory MP Paul Scully says a ‘party’ suggests ‘balloons and poppers’ during car crash media round

By Greg Evans
 5 days ago
Tory minister Paul Scully has done the media rounds for the government this morning and faced further questions about the scandal surrounding the alleged Christmas party at Downing Street that reportedly happened last December.

Scully, the minister for small business, was grilled by LBC Radio’s Nick Ferrari on the issue, specifically when the MP used the word “gathering” rather than “party”. Ferrari asked Scully: “When does a gathering become a party?”

The 53-year-old MP for Sutton and Cheam replied: “I suppose party suggests...errm...and you see some of the graphics that go around with the coverage here with balloons and poppers and these type of thing.

“It suggests that there’s big invitations going out and lots of people coming in from out… from elsewhere and those kind of things.”

We’re sure he meant party poppers there and not the other type of poppers...

When asked by Ferrari about other apparent government parties that happened last year, which is reportedly now at a total of seven, Scully said he did not know how many allegations there now were about parties or gatherings across Government departments during lockdown measures in late 2020.

In another interview, this time with Rick Edwards on BBC Radio 5 Live, Scully again tried to define the difference between a party and a “gathering”. This time he said: “In my workplace, I’ve got a panettone sitting on my desk, I have some drink, non-alcoholic, sitting around the place. Does that include a party?”

Edwards then asked him if he had any games around the place like Buckaroo? “No games,” replied Scully. “There is serious work going on in the department. Look, the point is you are speculating about a party, which suggests balloons and poppers.”

Again with the poppers... although the panettone does sound rather fancy.

However, while Scully was happy to appear on LBC, 5 Live and other broadcasters he decided to miss other appointments. PA reports that he was not prepared to face “the kind of interview” he may have encountered on BBC Radio 4, it has been suggested.

Justin Webb, presenting the Today programme on the radio station on Friday, said the Government had not offered a minister for an interview despite noting that Scully “toured the TV studios this morning”.

He said Scully was “was not prepared to come on the programme and face the kind of interview we might have conducted”.

Webb instead interviewed shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

Following the interview, fellow presenter Nick Robinson said: “Some breaking news now, Paul Scully the business minister who chose not to do interviews on this programme but did them elsewhere, has declared: ‘It’s been a difficult week for the government’. He added: ‘I feel very comfortable about the prime minister’s integrity.’”

Additional reporting from PA.

The Guardian

Boris Johnson pressed to say if there were parties in his flat during lockdowns

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to confirm whether parties were held in his Downing Street flat in defiance of Covid rules during last year’s lockdowns. The prime minister’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed on Friday that photos could come to light proving such gatherings were held. On the day that Cummings dramatically left his job in Downing Street in November last year, blaring music and aides chatting were heard in the No 11 residence where Johnson lives with his wife, Carrie, sources have said.
U.K.
The Independent

Chris Bryant MP says Tory ‘culture war’ makes him feel ‘less safe as gay man’

Labour’s Chris Bryant has said he believes that a “culture war” waged by the British government has made him “feel less safe” as a gay man for the first time in three decades.The MP for Rhondda in south Wales said that he does not believe Boris Johnson is homophobic, but said that his government policies have made him “feel more nervous”.Speaking to Nick Robinson for the Political Thinking podcast, he said: “I now feel more nervous as a gay man in Britain than I have for 30 years. I’ve discussed this with people who work in Downing Street. “It’s because...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tory MP warns ‘game’s up’ for Boris Johnson if he misleads Commons over No 10 Christmas party

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has warned the “game’s up” for Boris Johnson if he deliberately misleads the House of Commons over a Christmas party held at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last winter.It comes after leaked footage from Downing Street’s multi-million pound press briefing room emerged on Tuesday evening, showing senior aides to the prime minister laughing as they rehearsed potential questions over a banned festive party.The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” — which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories admit party took place in HQ during Covid restrictions last December

Boris Johnson was facing further questions as it emerged Conservative aides threw a separate party during coronavirus restrictions last December, as the fallout over the alleged rule-breaking Christmas bash in Downing Street continued.The Tories admitted an event organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster headquarters on December 14 while the capital was in Tier 2 restrictions.According to the Times, the “raucous” party took place in the HQ’s basement, was attended by No 10 aides and featured dancing and wine-drinking into the early hours despite indoor social mixing being banned at the time.The further damaging details...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Christmas quiz wasn’t a party as there was no alcohol, says Tory minister

A Cabinet minister has defended leaked images of Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas Quiz in Downing Street during lockdown– arguing that it was within the rules.Nazhim Zahawi, who was vaccines minister at the time of the event, said the gathering could not have been a party because no alcohol was present.In images reported by the Daily Mirror the prime minister can be seek flanked by colleagues covered in tinsel – but Mr Zahawi claimed the gathering broke no rules because "they work with him"."What do we see in that picture? We see a prime minister on a virtual quiz night...
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 staff told to ‘go out the back’ after Downing Street quiz, report claims

No 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back”, it has been alleged.The Daily Mirror reported that the quiz on December 15 – which the Prime Minister helped to host – had been held virtually, but with many taking part from the office.No 10 previously said that Downing Street staff were “often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response” during the various lockdowns.And therefore “those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks”.But the Mirror said...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson says ‘don’t cancel Christmas parties’ as adults offered booster by 31 January

Boris Johnson has said the NHS is stepping “back into the breach yet again” as he vowed vaccination centres would be “popping up like Christmas trees” as part of the UK’s booster jab drive.The Prime Minister, addressing the nation from Downing Street, was setting out measures to combat growing fears over the new Omicron Covid variant.He said: “We’re going to get behind the men and women of our NHS who saved so many lives and run our vaccination programme without a break as they have, who are going back into the breach yet again.”He added that his government would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Shaun Bailey’s old tweet about Covid restrictions comes back to haunt him in light of his Christmas party

An old tweet posted by Shaun Bailey about complying with Covid restrictions last year has come back to bite him in the bum now it has been revealed – with photographic evidence – that he and his team had a party while London was in tier 2 last December.Writing on Twitter on 20 December, days after Boris Johnson told the country that Christmas as we know it was effectively cancelled, the former Conservative mayoral candidate commiserated with Londoners about how “tough” it was, writing:Tier 4 is tough on every Londoner. My family has had to cancel plans and I’m...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

NHS website hit by technical problems amid rush to book booster jabs

The NHS website has been hit by technical problems amid a rush to book booster jabs as the rollout expands to all over-18s.People struggled to book their third vaccine dose on Sunday night just as Boris Johnson repeatedly urged the nation to “get boosted now” during a televised address. Some people were still struggling to book their jabs on Monday morning, complaining that the website kept “looping back” before they could get a vaccine slot. In a pre-recorded video message released on Sunday, the prime minister announced all adults in the UK would offered a booster before the end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

24 scathing and amusing putdowns of Shaun Bailey’s ‘raucous’ Tory HQ lockdown Christmas party

Christmas is apparently the season “to be jolly” but if this year’s festivities are anything to go by it’s definitely the season for leaked images from alleged festive parties that happened in Tory circles during Covid restrictions. More images of apparent gatherings that happened last year have been published online with the most recent coming from an event organised by the campaign team for former London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey. The photo, published by The Mirror, shows a group of 24 people who were all gathered together in a medium-sized room at Conservative Campaign Headquarters on December 14th 2020,...
U.K.
The Independent

Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson should resign if he misled parliament about Downing Street party, Scots Tory leader says

Boris Johnson should resign if he misled parliament about an illegal Christmas party at Downing Street, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said.Speaking on Wednesday Douglas Ross said that a party had “clearly” taken place in Downing Street during lockdown regulations, contrasting with No.10 denials over the matter.Mr Ross said: “If he knew about the party this time last year or at any point up until he was asked about it in the House of Commons and still said he knew nothing about it and I wasn't a party, that's a serious allegation – and I don't support anyone...
POLITICS
Indy100

Shaun Bailey once said he was worried people thought the law didn’t apply to them

The former Tory mayoral candidate facing criticism for attending a Christmas party while they were banned under coronavirus restrictions once said he was worried that people thought the law didn’t apply to them – and now he looks very silly indeed.In June 2020, Shaun Bailey appeared on Talk Radio to discuss a street party that had taken place in Brixton, south London that turned violent with 22 police officers injured and said it was important to prevent events like these happening.Following the interview, he tweeted: “The recent scenes in Brixton worried me. I’m worried that people think the law...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Police asked to investigate Shaun Bailey Christmas party at Tory HQ by Labour, Lib Dems and Greens

Metropolitan Police have been asked to investigate the Christmas party held at Conservative headquarters last December when London was still under Covid curbs which banned households from mixing indoors.Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Party politicians on the London Assembly have written to commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to probe the 14 December gathering’s apparent breach of tier 2 rules.Tory London Assembly member Shaun Bailey quit as chair of a police and crime committee after a photo emerged of his team partying at Tory HQ – but he remains on the assembly and a member of the committee.Labour’s Leonie Cooper, Lib Dem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
