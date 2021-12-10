Andrew Rideout column: Use gas-powered tools? Here's how to safely store your fuel

Most gardeners own at least one gasoline-powered piece of equipment such as a lawnmower, chain saw, or rototiller. Thus it’s likely they also keep portable fuel containers of gasoline on hand.

Regardless of the amount of gasoline you store, there is a risk that fire or explosion could result from improper storage.

Gasoline is a highly volatile liquid. Its fumes are easily ignited by a spark, flame or other hot objects. When mixed with air in the right proportions, the vapor of one cup of gasoline has the explosive power of about five pounds of dynamite, enough destructive force to destroy a home.

Avoiding potential risks begins at the pump. Buy fuel in small quantities, just enough for a month or two. If you have leftover fuel at the end of the season, try to use it in some way. Pour excess gasoline into your car’s tank at the rate of one part old fuel to five parts new fuel to protect your engine.

Do not use oil-blended fuels in your car’s engine or other gasoline engines as damage will occur to the engine, oxygen sensor or catalytic converter.

Store gasoline in a proper container. This may sound simple, but it is surprising how many people put gas in milk or anti-freeze jugs, or even glass jars. Not only does this increase the risk of explosions or fire, it is also illegal. The best gasoline container is a UL-approved safety can. These containers meet the following requirements if made of metal:

Stability – The can must remain stable when filled and placed on a 30 degree slope.

– The can must remain stable when filled and placed on a 30 degree slope. Leakage – The can should be properly tested by Underwriter Laboratories (UL) or Factory Mutual (FM) for leaks. Look for either symbol of these companies on the container.

– The can should be properly tested by Underwriter Laboratories (UL) or Factory Mutual (FM) for leaks. Look for either symbol of these companies on the container. Strength – UL uses a hydrostatic test for the container’s body strength and FM tests the strength of the spout and carrying handle.

– UL uses a hydrostatic test for the container’s body strength and FM tests the strength of the spout and carrying handle. Fire exposure – FM tests containers by exposing them to fire. The container must vent internal pressure and retain the contents without spillage.

– FM tests containers by exposing them to fire. The container must vent internal pressure and retain the contents without spillage. Abuse – FM requires a full container to withstand a three-foot drop onto a concrete floor without leakage.

Plastic safety cans must meet additional tests including resistance to punctures. Containers that are UL- or FM-approved can be purchased at hardware or home stores. Gas cans must be red and clearly marked to identify its contents. This is especially important if you also store oil-blended fuels.

Practice preventative maintenance by periodically checking containers for leaks, especially if they haven’t been used for a long time. Keep fuel containers in a secure, well-ventilated place. Do not store gasoline in the basement of your home or an attached garage.

This is a dangerous practice since nearby electrical equipment, outlets, furnace, hot water heater, or clothes dryer may produce sparks that could ignite fumes from a leaking gasoline container.

An unattached garage or storage shed is better for storage, and even inexpensive plastic storage sheds are a good option. If fuel must be stored in an occupied building, use a commercially available flammable-liquid storage cabinet from a safety equipment supplier.

In either case, keep gasoline out of the reach of children and preferably locked in a cabinet. As an added precautionary step, after refueling your gas-powered equipment, move the tool at least 25 feet away from the fueling area to avoid igniting fuel vapors that may linger in the air.

Safe fuel storage is important for homeowners and most people don't think about it until after an accident. Take a few minutes this week and ensure you are storing fuel safely.

P. Andrew Rideout is the University of Kentucky Extension Agent for Horticulture at the Henderson County Extension Office. You can reach him by email at pandrewrideout@uky.edu