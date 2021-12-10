ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Event organizer working on Bob Dole’s memorial arrangements removed for alleged ties to Jan. 6

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUaiv_0dJDds8r00

(NEXSTAR) – An event organizer helping with the memorial events for late Senator Bob Dole has been relieved of his duties due to his alleged involvement in the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation has confirmed.

Tim Unes, who had previously worked for Dole during the senator’s 1996 presidential bid, was terminated on Wednesday.

“Tim Unes served as an advance staffer for the late Senator Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign,” said Steven Schwab, Dole family spokesperson and CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in a statement shared with Nexstar.

“Along with a large network of former staff, Mr. Unes volunteered his time to serve on the advance team for this week’s memorial events honoring Senator Dole. Yesterday, I made Senator Elizabeth Dole aware of Mr. Unes’ alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021. Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role.”

Unes, currently the president of an event-planning company called Event Strategies, Inc., was one of 11 event planners and rally organizers subpoenaed in late September by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee, Reuters reported at the time. Specifically, the Select Committee was investigating Unes’ alleged involvement as the “Stage Manager” of a rally held on the Ellipse just south of the White House, where then-President Trump spoke to supporters on Jan. 6 shortly before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As described on his company’s website, Unes also “produced Donald Trump’s campaign announcement tour and helped the campaign establish its operations division and standards” in 2015, before ultimately joining the campaign in 2016. “While there, he worked on Trump events and developed and ran Governor Mike Pence’s advance operation,” the website reads.

Unes’ specific role or duties in the memorial services for Sen. Dole was not disclosed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Sen. Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98, is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
KMBC.com

Washington memorials honor former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas

WASHINGTON — The late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole has returned home to Kansas. His casket arrived in Salina, Kansas Friday evening. During the final Washington services for the senator Friday, President Joe Biden called him a "master of the Senate" and a "soldier for America." The president praised him...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Watch: Bob Dole’s funeral, WWII Memorial tribute, departure for Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP/KSNW) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing civility. Displaying a bipartisanship rare in modern government, politicians in office and out came together to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Organizers prepare for Sen. Dole memorial at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Officials at the Kansas Capitol are busy preparing for the memorial of Senator Bob Dole. Outside of the state house there are barricades set up in anticipation for the arrival of Senator Dole. Inside the Capitol, crews have been setting up flower arrangements and seating for the public. Doors will open to […]
KANSAS STATE
INFORUM

Letter: Fond memories of Bob and Elizabeth Dole

Today (Dec. 9) former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of our nation’s Capitol. There could be no finer American more worthy. At the risk of letting my ego show, and throwing out a humble brag, I’ll tell of my encounter with Bob Dole. First,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Event Strategies Inc#Reuters#The Select Committee
KSN News

Russell prepares for Bob Dole’s arrival

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Around the United States, events are underway to honor the late Senator Bob Dole. KSN News traveled on Thursday to Russell, Sen. Dole’s hometown, to see what preparations are underway there. KSN was able to speak to many people in the community who say they are planning on attending Sen. Dole’s […]
RUSSELL, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
kfdi.com

Memorial events scheduled for former Kansas Senator Bob Dole

Memorial events have been announced to pay tribute to former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. A memorial service will be held on Friday in Washington, D.C., and then Dole’s casket will be flown to Kansas for a public memorial service on Saturday. A special program will be held at 10 a.m....
KANSAS STATE
fox4kc.com

Kansas congressional delegation honors Bob Dole at the World War II Memorial

Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service with President Joe Biden in attendance and a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington. Those events will come before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital. Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Bob Dole to be honored with events in D.C., his hometown, Kansas capital

Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.
KANSAS STATE
wustl.edu

Flags lowered in memory of Sen. Bob Dole

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9. Dole died Dec. 5 at age 98. Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bob Dole's ties to Old Glory Honor Flights

Former educator Gov. Evers supports getting "schooled" by elementary students on computer coding. Brown County Jail readies expansion as staffing shrinks. The sheriff says it'll take creativity to keep the larger facility staffed and avoid employee burnout. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds. Updated: 8 hours ago. Drivers should watch out...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WJBF

WJBF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy