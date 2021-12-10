ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to deny records to Jan. 6 panel

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULF34_0dJDde1v00

( The Hill ) – A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Trump ‘s effort to block the National Archives from turning over his White House’s records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Trump’s lawyers’ arguments that the former president could wield claims of executive privilege to prevent the current administration from sharing the documents with Congress.

Event organizer working on Bob Dole’s memorial arrangements removed for alleged ties to Jan. 6

“On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden ’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents,” Judge Patricia Millett wrote in a 68-page opinion for the panel.

“Both Branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power.”

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington quickly vowed Trump would take the case to the Supreme Court.

“Regardless of today’s decision by the the appeals court, this case was always destined for the Supreme Court. President Trump’s duty to defend the Constitution and the Office of the Presidency continues, and he will keep fighting for every American and every future Administration,” she tweeted.

The panel gave Trump 14 days to ask the Supreme Court to review the decision before the Archives could begin turning over the records.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Trump gets wish in Georgia, sparks ‘a political civil war’

The ruling upholds a district court judge’s decision to deny Trump’s request for an injunction that would block the Archives from complying with the select committee’s request for large tranches of records from key officials in the administration.

Trump quickly appealed the decision from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and the D.C. Circuit fast-tracked the case.

The panel appeared skeptical during oral arguments last month , when Trump’s lawyers argued that Biden’s refusal to honor the former president’s executive privilege assertions posed constitutional harms to the executive branch.

In the decision issued Thursday, the panel said Trump’s lawyers had failed to provide any substantive legal arguments that would outweigh Biden’s waiver of executive privilege and the select committee’s need for the records in support of its investigation into the attack on the Capitol.

“He offers instead only a grab-bag of objections that simply assert without elaboration his superior assessment of Executive Branch interests, insists that Congress and the Committee have no legitimate legislative interest in an attack on the Capitol, and impugns the motives of President Biden and the House,” Millett wrote in the opinion. “That falls far short of meeting his burden and makes it impossible for this court to find any likelihood of success.”

The decision also recognized the select committee’s right to request the documents and ruled that it had sufficient reason to probe the White House over the events of Jan. 6.

“As President Biden stated, the January 6th Committee has a ‘sufficient factual predicate’ for obtaining these presidential records, because of the President’s direct role in rallying his supporters, directing them to march to the Capitol and propagating the underlying false narrative of election fraud,” the opinion reads. “The House has also presented evidence indicating that, leading up to January 6th, individuals encouraging ‘dramatic action’ on that day were in frequent contact with the White House.”

Trump calls top US general a ‘f—— idiot’ during speech at Mar-a-Lago

Trump and his allies have been seeking to frustrate the select committee’s efforts to obtain information from the previous White House. If the D.C. Circuit decision stands, it will likely have legal implications for the Trump inner circle’s ongoing battles with the select committee as well as the criminal prosecution against former White House strategist Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena from lawmakers.

The decision comes a day after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a civil lawsuit against the committee arguing that subpoenas for his testimony and personal phone records are unlawful, citing Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

No, Trump did not order 10,000 troops to secure the Capitol on Jan. 6

“Don’t forget, President Trump requested increased National Guard support in the days leading up to January 6. The request was rejected — by Pelosi, by congressional leaders, including requests, by the way, from the Capitol Police chief.”. — Sean Hannity of Fox News, speaking to former White House...
POTUS
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
Washington Post

Release Trump’s financial records to House, in accord with Jan. 6 ruling, congressional lawyers urge appeals court

Years of former president Donald Trump’s financial records should be turned over to a House committee overseeing presidential ethics and disclosure laws, just as a court ruled last week that Trump’s White House records should be given to a panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, attorneys for Congress urged a federal appeals court Monday.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Donald Trump
TheAtlantaVoice

House votes to refer Mark Meadows to Justice Department for contempt of Congress

 (CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House voted Tuesday night to recommend that the Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for failing to appear for a deposition with the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. On Monday, the House select committee unanimously voted […] The post House votes to refer Mark Meadows to Justice Department for contempt of Congress appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#Appellate Court#U S Supreme Court#The National Archives#White House#House#Committee#The Legislative Branch#The Supreme Court#American
BBC

Capitol riot: US appeals court rejects Trump's request to block files

A US appeals court has rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to block Capitol riot investigators from accessing his White House records. Mr Trump, a Republican, has argued that his past communications are protected by executive privilege, under which presidential files can be kept secret. But President Joe...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
K2 Radio

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas 6 Who Helped Plan Trump Rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is subpoenaing six more people who the panel says were involved in the organization and planning of rallies that aimed to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
ADVOCACY
CNBC

Trump loses appeal to block Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe from getting White House records

A federal appeals court rejected President Donald Trump's effort to block a House committee from getting White House records related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The decision comes a day after Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued the committee in Washington federal court, seeking to void two subpoenas related to him from the same select committee.
POTUS
WJBF

WJBF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy