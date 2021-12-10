Jessica Rivelli, CEO of Working Women of Tampa Bay, faces the new normal for networking

The holidays, while filled with wonderful traditions, can also trigger stress and depression. Added to that, the shortened days can trigger seasonal affective disorder, further impacting motivation and energy levels, which makes it even harder to stop and regroup. With some practical tips, you can minimize the stress that accompanies this season. Some easily accessible things you can do include: - Acknowledge your feelings: it is normal to experience feelings of sadness, overwhelm, or isolation. And by noticing and naming the feeling you allow your body to come back to balance, allow you to observe, rather than judge, the feeling. - Reach out: if you feel lonely or isolated, seeking out community, religious or other social events can buoy your spirits and offer support and companionship - Plan ahead: for both you manage your time, but also how you could build a toolkit to take with you to navigate difficult times. This could include things like a quick breathing exercise, an energizing song, or repeating a calming mantra. - Don’t abandon healthy habits: keep to the activities and routines that make you feel balanced, including good sleep and physical activity. - Seek professional help if you need it. There is no shame in recognizing that you need more support, and there are resources available to help you feel better.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO