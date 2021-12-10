ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marcelo Bielsa: Chelsea's Recent Performances 'Doesn’t Represent Their True Strength'

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has offered his verdict on Chelsea's last two matches which saw Thomas Tuchel's fail to claim a win either game.

Chelsea welcome Leeds to west London on Saturday hoping to win their first game in three following a poor set of performances in recent weeks.

Tuchel's men got away with a sub-par display against Watford, but were punished against West Ham in a 3-2 loss, before drawing 3-3 to Zenit St Petersburg ensuring they finished second in Group H in their Champions League group.

The games are coming thick and fast for Chelsea, who only landed back in England in the early hours of Thursday morning after their trip to Russia, and they'll need to be at their best to pick up all three points against Bielsa's Leeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RuK2_0dJDZg0N00
IMAGO / Russian Look

Chelsea slipped to third in the league last weekend due to Manchester City and Liverpool taking advantage of the Blues suffering defeat at the London Stadium.

Leeds are down in 15th, winning just one of their last five, and boss Bielsa gave his assessment of the opposition ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference.

"The performance against Zenit was from a mixed squad that doesn’t represent their true strength," reflected Bielsa ahead of the league clash at the weekend at Stamford Bridge, as quoted by the Metro.

"And the defeat against West Ham… you have to watch and analyse it to see if the result aligned with what was deserved, how the game went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cHCi_0dJDZg0N00
IMAGO / Russian Look

"I didn’t see a decline in the way they play. But you have told me what the Chelsea manager thinks and if what you say is true then I’m not anyone to say anything to the contrary. Nor do I feel that it’s right to interpret his feelings as he is the one that looks at his own team.

"I’m just offering my points of view as another spectator. The team they played yesterday was not their normal team and the result against West Ham, I’m not sure if it’s what Chelsea really deserved.

"To confirm what I’m saying, with respect to the game yesterday (Wednesday), all you have to do is look at the starting XI and then with regards to the game against West Ham there isn’t sufficient data to say whether what he has said is right or not."

Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Fans React to Champions League Round of 16 Draw

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's Champions League last-16 draw, which sees the Blues face LOSC Lille. The winners of the two legged tie will progress into the quarter final stage. Chelsea had initially been drawn against LOSC Lille but a redraw was order...
