Premier League

Christian Pulisic: Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea Move Was 'Easy Transition'

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Christian Pulisic has admitted his Chelsea switch in the summer of 2019 was an 'easy transition' after making the move from Germany and Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old made the £57.6 million transfer to Stamford Bridge in January 2019 but was loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign.

He was signed under Maurizio Sarri, but worked under Frank Lampard after the departure of the Italian following the Europa League success in Baku.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274dgd_0dJDZf7e00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Pulisic's move to Chelsea was high profile. Expectation was, and is still is there. He has had spells of brilliance in a Chelsea shirt. Post-lockdown in 2020 was a prime example of the American stepping up to the plate as he played a pivotal role in the Blues securing Champions League football for the 2020/21 season, the year they went onto lift their second European Cup.

The USMNT star has been hit with injury problems, also having to contend with Covid-19 which he tested positive for back in August.

So far, Pulisic has made 87 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and making 15 assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdscH_0dJDZf7e00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He has played in Chelsea's last five Premier League matches, netting against Leicester City, as he looks to cement his spot back in the side following a seven week ankle injury lay-off.

He spoke to the Premier League about his move to the English capital and detailed the smoothness of the switch, putting it largely down to the language.

"Coming from Germany made it easier," he said. "As far as the language, it made it more simpler. Much closer to home. I enjoyed it, it was an easy transition."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEPFf_0dJDZf7e00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Pulisic, whose form in post-lockdown scintillating, also revealed his favourite goal to date for the club - his finish against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge back in June 2020.

He added: "I think the one against Man City (was my favourite). The more time you have, you think more. I was running off instinct as I had a long way to go."

FanSided

Donyell Malen: I can give a lot more to Borussia Dortmund

Donyell Malen is confident that he can give a lot more to Borussia Dortmund after a slow start to life in Germany. Expectations were sky high when Borussia Dortmund spent 30 million euros to sign Donyell Malen in the summer transfer window. The Netherlands international arrived as an indirect replacement for Jadon Sancho, and there was hope that he would make an immediate impact. But it took him a while to get going, and he had to wait until November to score his first goal in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
