ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

U.N. says to publish findings soon on abuses in Xinjiang

Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations' human rights office is finalising its assessment of the situation in China's Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs are alleged to have been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, a spokesperson said on Friday. Rupert Colville said that the office of U.N. High Commissioner for...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

U.N. decries ‘escalation of grave human rights abuses’ in Myanmar

GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Myanmar’s military was committing grave violations including killing 11 people and setting fire to their bodies. “We are appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses in Myanmar,” U.N. human rights spokesperson Rupert...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

'Uyghur Tribunal' Says China Committed Genocide In Xinjiang

A London-based independent, unofficial panel investigating alleged human rights abuses in China's northwestern Xinjiang region has concluded that the government committed "genocide, crimes against humanity and torture" against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of the region's other indigenous, mostly Muslim ethnic groups. The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of British lawyers, academics,...
CHINA
The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Michelle Bachelet
The Independent

Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding

The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She and her parents had long worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a lucrative gas field off the coast of southern Myanmar with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Total gas field, known as Yadana.As military abuses such as the murder and detention...
WORLD
The Independent

Amnesty flags Qatar rights abuses with French soccer body

Human rights activists in France have urged the country’s soccer officials to pay attention to rights violations of migrant workers in Qatar a year before the World Cup.Amnesty International activists unveiled a giant banner Wednesday in central Paris on the French soccer federation's building.“Thousands have died in Qatar and the soccer federation has not said a word,” the banner reads.Lola Schulmann, an advocacy officer with Amnesty in Paris, said the group has repeatedly asked soccer officials for a meeting to discuss the issue of human rights violations of migrant laborers who have worked in Qatar to build World Cup...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Crimes Against Humanity#U N#Genocide#Reuters#The United Nations#Uyghurs#Chinese#British#Muslim#Western
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to nearly two decades behind bars after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year. Tikhanovsky, a charismatic 43-year-old YouTube blogger, last spring launched a presidential campaign against Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994. While Belarusian authorities stopped Tikhanovsky's campaign short -- arresting him on charges of violating public order ahead of the August 2020 vote and keeping him in detention since -- the protest movement he triggered eventually swelled to tens of thousands of people. On Tuesday, following a months-long trial behind closed doors, a court found Tikhanovsky guilty of organising riots, inciting social hatred and other charges and sentenced him to 18 years in prison, state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported.
EUROPE
AFP

Biden pressed over 'honest mistake' on Taiwan at democracy summit

A leading Republican senator on Tuesday demanded that President Joe Biden make amends over a cut in transmission of Taiwan's speech during last week's democracy summit, in what an official called an "honest mistake." He asked Biden to take steps to "make amends" over Taiwan including at a second, in-person democracy summit planned for next year.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country. Two days after the European Union joined the United States in imposing sanctions on the Wagner Group, Blinken voiced disappointment that Mali has rejected an offer of additional UN peacekeepers and is instead looking to the private paramilitary unit. "Wagner forces -- which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses -- will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge the transitional government in Mali not to divert scarce budgetary resources away from the Malian Armed Forces' fight against terrorism," he said.
MILITARY
AFP

Biden nominee for India envoy says will raise rights, Russia

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy