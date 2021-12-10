ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E4 books return ticket for Brendan Sheerin’s Celebrity Coach Trip two years on

By Jordan Pinto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Coach Trip is set to return to Channel 4’s youth-skewing network E4 in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The new series will debut on E4 on January 3, 2022, with Brendan Sheerin serving...

