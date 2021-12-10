ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eubanks Tanning announces closing

By Raeanne Dixon
neusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEubanks Tanning will be closing its doors after...

www.neusenews.com

WETM

Corning Ware retail store announces closing date

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Ware retail store in downtown Corning will officially close its doors on Jan. 31, 2022, according to a representative from Instant Brands. 18 News first reported earlier this week that the retail store offering products including Corelle, Pyrex, and Instant Pots would be closing.
CORNING, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Galaxy Digital Announces Closing of $500 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Issuer" and together with GDH Ltd., "Galaxy Digital") has closed its previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
BUSINESS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita has five more restaurant closings to announce

There are lots of closings to announce over the past month. Let’s get right to it. Planet Sub, 535 W. Douglas Ave: The sandwich shop in Delano will be officially closed at the end of the business day on Friday, December 3. Fortunately, there’s still one location left at 10330 W Central Ave.
RESTAURANTS
JC Post

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library announces Holiday Closings

This coming Friday, December 10th, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closing at 4:00pm to host their staff Christmas party. Due to the Christmas and New Year Holidays, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed Friday, December 24th through Sunday December 26th and from Friday, December 31st through January 1st. Library Director Susan Moyer said the outdoor book drop located on the building wall at the north entrance will be open and monitored during that time so all items can still be returned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
CBS Philly

Red Cross Desperately Low On Blood, Offering Incentives To Donors Through Jan. 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is putting out a call for help. They’re desperately low on blood right now. The CEO of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Guy Triano, joined Eyewitness News on Monday afternoon. Triano says right now the Red Cross needs all blood types. The shortage is believed to be happening because the Red Cross is collecting less blood at drives at high schools, colleges, and businesses as many are still working remotely or partially remote, which is causing a low blood donor turnout. The Red Cross is offering incentives in an effort to get people out to donate blood. From Monday through Thursday, all presenting donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Then, starting Friday through Jan. 2, they will be giving away a long-sleeved T-shirt for all presenting donors. Click here to find out how you can donate blood to the Red Cross.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sandiegomagazine.com

How the Blums Transformed Their North Park Home into a Sweet Sanctuary

In December 2017, Brent and Jackie Blum gave themselves one heck of a Christmas gift when they closed on their home on the south side of North Park. It was nearly everything they wanted—a house with two entrances (to create an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, for guests and short-term renters) and lots of potential. What it lacked was the Spanish architectural features the couple envisioned, indoor/outdoor living, and landscaping.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

The Iconic Lucy The Elephant Reopens For Holiday Season

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An iconic New Jersey landmark is reopening for the holidays. Tours inside Lucy The Elephant resumed Wednesday in Margate City. The iconic elephant was originally closed to replace her metal skin. A delay with the construction material paused the project, which started in September. Now people can tour Lucy during the holiday season. The landmark is open until January 2. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The construction will be finished by the summer.
MARGATE CITY, NJ
The Newport Daily News

OPINION/LETTER: Optimism and support for Newport's dining scene a welcome read

Optimism and support for Newport's dining scene a welcome read. In last week’s “Newport Food Scene,” Dan Lederer tells us to “have some fun ... Eat well. Sip some holiday cheer,” be merry and enjoy the holiday shopping experience. The article was upbeat and made me smile because I am not a huge fan of holiday shopping. He has a great attitude and it came through with flying colors. My husband and I shop in downtown Newport every year during the season and our tradition is to go to Benjamin’s for oysters, wine for me, and beer for him, and we never miss a stop at Athalia, a great place to find interesting gift items. We have never missed that tradition, including this year and last during the pandemic.
NEWPORT, RI
CBS New York

New Jersey Friends Stick To Holiday Tradition, Send Same Christmas Card Back And Forth For 4 Decades

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas card shared for more than 40 years is the tie that binds two friends from New Jersey. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on their special holiday tradition. The edges are worn. On the back, there’s a small tear. The message reads, “A season of peace and serenity” and “Many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.” It is dated and with initials from 1980 through 2021. “It’s got some holes,” Laurie Matthews said. “It’s in better shape than me, I think,” Karen Petillo added. Matthews and Petillo met in 1980 when their then-boyfriends were in the...
POLITICS
neusenews.com

Memories and Meditations with Dan Perry

Dan Perry decided to start a new career at 90 with the launch of Memories and Meditations, a 13-part series featured on Tacc-9. The launch of the television ministry follows a 60 year career in law, and a career as an author. “The purpose of his TV series is to...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Baltimore

Abingdon Father & Son Engineer High Tech Holiday Display For Philanthropy, Maximum Cheer

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Not too far off the Long Bar Harbor and Bush River, a holiday display 8,000 pixels deep and loaded with graphics is bringing Christmas cheer and even more to the Abingdon community. Chris and his son Jeremy Jewell are the architects of the show. Chris talks about one of the centerpieces of his front yard.  “That mega tree is 16-foot to the top and it’s a two-foot star so it’s a total of 18 feet,” he said. “I’ve always put up Christmas lights every holiday season and once we saw these lights last year, I kind of fell down...
ABINGDON, MD

