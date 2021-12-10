Reading reenergized

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Neuse News
Cover picture for the articleTo jump-start the GEC Book Club which had suspended activities during the pandemic, the reading enthusiasts held a Welcome Winter Raffle. The club was organized in the spring of 2019 by a...

rowlett.tx.us

Winter Reading

Youth of all ages can participate in our 40 days of Winter Reading program. Participants must read 20 minutes a day to earn a book tag. For each day you read you must color in the square for the day. Stop in to pick up your winter reading check sheet.
ROWLETT, TX
yaktrinews.com

Reading for the Future: 24 Days of Reading

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Reading for the Future is kicking off December 1st with the 24 Days of Reading. Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) will be sharing videos on social media of popular winter stories being read and instructions for fun holiday activities to share with the family. “We...
KENNEWICK, WA
tulsapeople.com

Season's readings

For those who enjoy curling up by the fire in the cold winter months, a book is an ideal gift. Here’s a list of books by Oklahoma authors or on local topics just in time for the giving season.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blountcountian.com

What to read this month

The Noel Letters, written by bestselling author Richard Paul Evans, begins with editor Noel Post’s journey back to her hometown. Recently divorced and with her estranged father’s health growing worse by the day, Noel will have to face her past to find hope for the future. A story of love, belonging, and family, this holiday tale is sure to warm […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Telegram

Readings & Writers

Calling all writers , a virtual version of Lake Superior Writers’ Café is offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, for a meetup with fellow writers hosted by long-time LSW member Gail Trowbridge. For the December gathering, bring a title of a book (any genre) that inspires you to write. This event is free to both LSW members and the public, but registration is required. Email writers@lakesuperiorwriters.org by Friday, Dec. 3; you will receive an email with a Zoom link close to the event.
SUPERIOR, WI
ohioimmigrant.org

Shop Local, Read Local

What could be more personal, local, and heartfelt than the gift of “Far From Their Eyes: Ohio Migration Anthology”?. Where To Buy: At Loganberry Books in Cleveland this Sunday. Come at 2pm for our book discussion and signing with contributors Michele Rudolph and Luis Héctor Pérez Oliveros. Or, stop by the Wine Spot, Appletree Books, or Mac’s Backs Books in Cleveland Heights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thefullhelping.com

Weekend Reading

This week felt like a blur. I was trying to get to the end of a work project that had been weighing me down for weeks. On top of that, I was dealing with the holiday season and end-of-year commotion that consumes so many of us in December. At one...
ENTERTAINMENT
corvallisadvocate.com

As the Crow Reads: Mink River

Mink River by Oregon author Brian Doyle appealed to the local populace more than other types of stories. Published the year I graduated high school, this book had been on my “Must Read” list, until college distracted me. It came back to my list as I stepped into Grassroots and saw it sitting on a shelf, seeming to call to the small-town girl living deep inside of me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
videtteonline.com

Podcast: Balancing assigned reading with reading for fun

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Kylie Hagmann, Kathryn Evenson, and Marisa Medine are back again with episode 12. The three, who are also copy editors for Videtteonline.com, call their podcast series the BookBirds. They admit they could talk for hours about books, writing, life and everything in between. This week, they discussed assigned reading. They offer advice to listeners by going over how they balance assigned reading with other assignments, finding time to read for fun and favorite books that were assigned in school.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
monmouthcollege.edu

The Gift of Reading

Need an idea for a Christmas present? Consider these books by a baker’s dozen of College-connected authors. – Running out of Christmas gift ideas for those special someones on your list?. Then read on and consider giving the gift of reading. Monmouth College alumni, retired staff, and current and...
MONMOUTH, IL
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Cybèle Gontar

Susan Larson talks with Cybèle T. Gontar, author of “A Century on Harmony Street: The Kohlmaier Cabinetmakers of New Orleans.”. The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neusenews.com

Memories and Meditations with Dan Perry

Dan Perry decided to start a new career at 90 with the launch of Memories and Meditations, a 13-part series featured on Tacc-9. The launch of the television ministry follows a 60 year career in law, and a career as an author. “The purpose of his TV series is to...
TV & VIDEOS
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Inspiring The Love Of Reading

SAN ANGELO, TX -- San Angelo ISD's 2nd Annual San Angelo Reads Day is officially in the books. SAISD teamed up with community partners from across the city to read to children within the school district and to celebrate literacy. In one stop at Santa Rita Elementary School, Kathy Priest-Smith,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
southernthing.com

'Reading Rainbow' returning in 2022

After more than 15 years off the air, "Reading Rainbow" is set to return in early 2022. Have you recently finished watching "Virgin River?" Well, you're not alone. According to Deadline, we all watched nearly 2.1 billion (yes, billion) minutes of the Netflix series between July 12th-18th. The bad news...
TV SERIES
montecitojournal.net

Great Reads for December

Whether “naughty” or “nice,” I’ve got something for everyone on your list for the holidays. First, Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Executive Director Roger Durling has a gorgeous coffee-table book called Cinema In Flux: A year of Connecting Through Film, filled with essays and mouthwatering photos of Durling’s movie recommendations, all started during the pandemic. The book reminds us of the power of cinema and how sitting in the dark, alone or together, can and does bring us together.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
techacute.com

How to Read More Books: Finding the Motivation for Reading

Reading books is a great way to increase your knowledge and explore new worlds. Books will also help you expand your vocabulary and improve your writing skills, which in turn can lead to more job opportunities. Books are an excellent resource for self-help advice too! But sometimes, it’s hard to find the motivation to read – so we’ve compiled some tips that might help you get motivated soon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
South Philly Review

Promoting early reading

A South Philadelphia neighborhood team composed of local artist Manuela Guillén and South Philly Reading Captains worked with Mural Arts Philadelphia and creative agency Mighty Engine to develop a South Philadelphia neighborhood billboard to promote early reading interactions with family. The billboard, which is located at 9th Street and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
