Attitudes Toward Jail Time Reflect Political Division on Crime, Punishment

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

New polling suggests Americans are equally divided over the amount of time convicted criminals spend in jail.

Pew Research found 28% of Americans believe criminals spend too much time in jail, 32% say too little time, and 37% say it's just about right.

Attitudes on jail time differ greatly between liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans.

There's no doubt where the National Fraternal Order of Police stands.

"There has been toxic cocktail that has been shoved down the throats of the American public of rogue prosecutors letting repeat violent offenders out. We have bail reform, which has been an unmitigated disaster," spokesman Joe Gamaldi told Fox News Thursday.

"The Christmas parade massacre was done by somebody who was out on bond for a violent crime. The suspect who burned down the Fox Christmas tree, he was out while the tree was still smoking because he got a zero bail."

To Gamaldi, there's only one clear path forward.

"We need to embrace the rule of law. We need to make sure that we vehemently prosecute violent criminals," he said.

"We need Republicans to run for district attorney offices on that platform. And we need to make sure people in their local races are supporting candidates who are standing on a platform of law and order."

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.
