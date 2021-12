Chris O’Dowd will star in Apple's upcoming comedy, The Big Door Prize, according to Variety. The limited series will run for 10-episodes and plans to pull much of its storyline from the novel of the same name written by M.O. Walsh. The show will center around a small, sleepy town named Deerfield and its residents. Things heat up for the quiet town and its citizens when a mystical and bizarre machine materializes at the local grocery store. When the contraption presents its purpose of disclosing each person’s true potential, the townspeople spiral into the question of whether to stay in their comfortable lives or to follow these new paths.

