‘Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain’ review: satisfyingly cerebral

By Jen Allen
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent times, the Nintendo Switch has gained a few well-made party games. WarioWare: Get It Together! offers the frantic side of things requiring lightning-fast reflexes at all times, while Mario Party Superstars made things a touch more friendly family, instantly making it the game to bust out during family gatherings....

www.nme.com

The Verge

Nintendo’s new Big Brain Academy turns brainteasers into a party game

2021 is shaping up to be the year of party games on the Switch. This year, Nintendo has released new entries in the WarioWare and Mario Party franchises, and now it’s completing the party trilogy with Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. It’s the continuation of a series that started with Brain Age on the Nintendo DS, which, alongside the likes of Wii Sports and Wii Fit, helped solidify the company’s “blue ocean” strategy of reaching a nontraditional gaming audience. Each “Brain” game is exactly what it sounds like: a collection of digital brainteasers. The twist in the latest is that its focus is almost exclusively on multiplayer play.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Danganronpa Decadence, Big Brain Academy Brain vs. Brain, Disney Magical World 2

Check out this week’s eShop updates, directly to you!. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – Take on a series of brain-bending activities that test your mental mettle in the new multiplayer* party game that anyone can play! You can boost your skills and speed by playing a wide variety of activities while also having a blast. Go brain-to-brain with friends and family in four-player matches to see who gets the highest score. Everyone can play together at varying difficulties, so a kid can hold their own against an adult in this battle of the brains! The Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain game will be available on Dec. 3. Want a sneak peek at the game? Download the free demo now in Nintendo eShop to try three activities in Solo and Party mode.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to change the avatar appearance in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch, where you can play against your family and friends from anywhere in the world in a battle of wits and intelligence. As the title suggests, you’ll be pitting your brain against their brain, as if you’re using a browser lockdown software so you don’t look up the answers during an online college exam.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs Brain Solves The Age-Old Dilemma Of "Should I Let My Kids Win?"

Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs Brain is out today, bringing multiplayer brain-testing to the Nintendo Switch juuuuust in time for Christmas. But if you're imagining a tense and combative situation in which either your children are crying because you're (obviously) smarter than them, or your children smugly lording it over you because you let them win and they just assume they won on merit, then fear not: Big Brain Academy has that dilemma all figured out.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Big Brain Academy’, ‘Disney Magical World 2’, ‘Danganronpa’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 3rd, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a bit of news about an upcoming addition to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass before we head into today’s new releases. Quite a few games hit the eShop today, and we’ve got summaries of all of them as usual. Some really good ones today, especially if you like adventure games. We finish things up with the lists of new and outgoing sales, as ever. Let’s get to it!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock clothes and accessories in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

In Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, users can customize their avatar through a variety of different clothing and accessory options. However, quite a few of those items will not be available from the onset. Those items will appear in the Appearance folder as a question mark, and will need to be unlocked in order to be used. But how exactly do you unlock clothing items in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain? Let’s go over what you need to do.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Braining is Good: A Brief History of Brain Age

Just remember: the brain ages are fake and the points don’t matter. Nintendo in the early 2000s was going through immense change. In 2002, Hiroshi Yamauchi retired as President of the company, a title he held for more than 50 years. In his stead stepped Satoru Iwata, a developer-turned-manager who was born a decade after Yamauchi took over Nintendo. Iwata was handed the reins during a tumultuous time. While the company still had the handheld market cornered with the Game Boy Advance, they were firmly in third place in the home console space. Sony, who came onto the scene in the 1990s amidst the fallout of a doomed relationship with Nintendo, was leading the market with the runaway success of the PlayStation 2. That wasn’t as shocking, but the emergence of the Xbox from industry newcomer Microsoft was potentially more concerning. For as beloved as the GameCube was among a sect of Nintendo fans, it just wasn’t working in the mainstream. For the first time in their video game life, Nintendo faced the very real and present danger of losing their place in the industry, especially after Sega departed from the hardware business after the failure of the Dreamcast.
TECHNOLOGY
KGUN 9

Think fast! 'Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain' challenges players' mental ability, reaction time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If homework is your idea of a good time, "Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain" is your next Switch assignment. A collection of minigames geared to test and strengthen your memory, reaction time and ability to make quick calculations, the game is an extension of the mid aughts "Brain Age" craze on Nintendo DS and Wii. Back then, the self-improvement-minded games promised players they would train their brains so that they could lower their mental ages by upping their agility.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Nintendo owns tons of different IPs, so it’s pretty obvious that a lot of them end up becoming dormant for a long time before getting a brand new iteration in their catalogue. That has been seen in Metroid, for instance. Plus we’re still waiting for the (unlikely) revival of certain franchsies, such as F-Zero, Earthbound, and a Star Fox that doesn’t suck. One dormant franchise I wasn’t expecting for Nintendo to revive was Big Brain Academy, a series of competitive puzzle/edutainment hybrids originally released for the DS and Wii fourteen years ago. But such is life. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is out now, and it’s actually quite fun, even though, at the end of the day, it’s still a brain training tool, an edutainment piece.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

