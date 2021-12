>Harrisburg Man Found Guilty Of Threatening To Behead Judges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Harrisburg man faces up to 20 years in prison for threatening both federal and state judges with "Isis-style beheadings." Keith Dougherty was found guilty last week after a three-day trial. The verdict was announced today. Prosecutors say Dougherty threatened three judges in the middle and western districts ofPennsylvaniain 2017, 2019 and 2020. In addition to time behind bars, he faces fines of up to 750-thousand dollars.

