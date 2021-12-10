ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, Other School Districts Ignore Fifth Circuit on Mask Mandates

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lpc1z_0dJDX2uG00

School districts in Texas' four largest cities continue to require masks in the classroom despite the Fifth Circuit granting a stay of Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mandates.

As reported by The Texan , Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin ISDs still require students to mask up, arguing the Fifth Circuit's opinion only applies to parties involved in that lawsuit.

"It's just outrageous that a district would say just because you haven't gotten to me yet, I'm going to break the law," says Houston attorney Jared Woodfill.

"That's like a criminal saying I'm going to continue to steal and rob until you catch me."

Woodfill says this is why a fourth special session is needed so the Legislature can put the governor's ban on the books.

"These need to be codified into law, because the reality is once the disaster declaration goes away, so to does the executive order."

The Texas Attorney General's Office did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott issues statement on workplace vaccine mandates after Texas Workforce Commission letter

AUSTIN, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about his Executive Order GA-40, which prevents employers from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees with certain exemptions. The statement came after the Texas Workforce Commission sent a letter to Texas employers in order to clarify the state law. TWC […]
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

16 new laws that went into effect in Texas in 2021

666 new Texas laws took effect in 2021. Here are 16 you should know, from abortion and voting restrictions to open carry. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
expressnews.com

Conservative trustees take 2 seats from Houston ISD incumbents

Incumbents lost two of the four runoff elections for the Houston ISD board Saturday night, clearing the way for two new conservative trustees in the state’s largest public school district. The results mark the end of campaigns politicized by clashes over cultural talking points in what are traditionally viewed as nonpartisan races.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#School Districts#Mandates#Texan#The Fifth Circuit#Hisd#Jaspscherer
Reporter

Masking now optional in the Central Bucks School District

DOYLESTOWN >> Masking is now optional in the Central Bucks School District following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 10. In that decision, the Court ruled that the Acting Secretary of Health’s school masking order is no longer in place, effective immediately. “Due to that ruling,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KHOU

'Good luck': Texas abortion law author reacts to California Governor's pledge to do the same thing with guns

AUSTIN, Texas — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers, and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it, the Texas Tribune reports. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 2

Mehlville and Lindbergh school districts continue to mask up

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – At a special Mehlville School Board meeting Thursday night, board members approved a plan that will result in changes to the district’s COVID protocols.  This comes as officials in St. Louis County rescinded the mask mandate Thursday morning. Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to school […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Citizens Voice

State mask mandate for schools not ending Saturday

The state mandate requiring masks inside elementary and secondary schools and child care facilities will remain in place next week, the state Supreme Court decided Tuesday. It was set to expire Saturday under a lower court order, and local school districts started debating whether to approve optional mask policies. The mask mandate will now remain in place until at least Dec. 8 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears arguments on whether it’s invalid.
EDUCATION
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
624
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy