Houston, Other School Districts Ignore Fifth Circuit on Mask Mandates

School districts in Texas' four largest cities continue to require masks in the classroom despite the Fifth Circuit granting a stay of Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mandates.

As reported by The Texan , Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin ISDs still require students to mask up, arguing the Fifth Circuit's opinion only applies to parties involved in that lawsuit.

"It's just outrageous that a district would say just because you haven't gotten to me yet, I'm going to break the law," says Houston attorney Jared Woodfill.

"That's like a criminal saying I'm going to continue to steal and rob until you catch me."

Woodfill says this is why a fourth special session is needed so the Legislature can put the governor's ban on the books.

"These need to be codified into law, because the reality is once the disaster declaration goes away, so to does the executive order."

The Texas Attorney General's Office did not respond to emails seeking comment.