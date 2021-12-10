Capitol rioter who flew to DC on a private jet says she's preparing for her 60-day sentence by learning prison slang and meeting consultants

Jenna Ryan in Washington, DC, on the day of the Capitol riot. Department of Justice

A woman who pleaded guilty in the Capitol riot is preparing for prison.

Jenna Ryan told Insider she'd been researching what life was like behind bars.

Ryan said she was watching YouTube videos, learning slang, and speaking with prison consultants.

A Capitol rioter who flew to Washington, DC, on a private jet said she was preparing for her 60 days behind bars by learning prison slang and speaking with prison consultants.

Jenna Ryan was sentenced last month to 60 days in a Texas prison after pleading guilty to a single federal misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol, according to court documents seen by Insider.

Ryan, a realtor who lives in Dallas, is due to go to a minimum-security federal prison in North Texas sometime after January 3, she told Insider. She said she hadn't been designated a facility yet.

To prepare herself for life behind bars, Ryan said she'd been reading books, doing online research, and watching YouTube videos about prison.

"I've been doing a lot of reading and research lately," she said, later adding: "I now know that the general rules are you don't talk to anybody. You watch out who you talk to. You don't ask anybody what they did. It's just a totally different world."

She added: "But since I'm also a life coach, I can imagine that I'll end up making some pretty genuine connections while I'm there."

Ryan said she planned on losing weight in prison because she thought she would be served "the worst food imaginable." In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, she said she wanted to practice yoga and detox from alcohol .

She told Insider she mostly wanted to "hunker down" and "keep to herself" there and, if possible, "borrow books from the library."

"I'm going to keep my mouth shut. I'm going to be probably in a little lockdown area with what I would assume will be a 'bunkie' — I'm learning all this new terminology," she said. (A "bunkie" is prison slang for a roommate.)

On top of her own research, Ryan said she had also been speaking with prison consultants who reassured her that her sentence would go by quickly.

Ryan posing next to a broken window at the Capitol. Department of Justice

Despite all of her preparations, Ryan told Insider she still worried about the condition of the prison and her safety.

"I've watched all these videos about minimum-security prison, and the main concern is not the other inmates but that you're treated very, very cruelly by the guards," she said. "I'm going to be treated poorly for 48 days. I may have people that try to run hustles on me, try to trick me."

Ryan is among a small number of Capitol-riot defendants who have pleaded guilty and has previously expressed remorse for her actions .

She told Insider she didn't regret attending the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the insurrection but said she "shouldn't have gone" into the Capitol.

More than anything, she said she hoped to move past the riot and get on with her life.

"I cannot wait to go, really. Because the sooner I can get in, the sooner I can get out," she said.