Premier League

How to watch Brentford vs. Watford: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

The weekend’s Premier League action kicks off this Friday. After a two-game homestand, Watford will be on the road. They will take on Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on Friday...

blackchronicle.com

The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
blackchronicle.com

UEFA Europa Conference League draw for knockout play-offs: Who can Leicester City, Celtic, Marseille face?

The group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the third-tier of European club competitions, is done and dusted. While one match remains un-played, Tottenham’s match with Rennes which was postponed due to a COVID outbreak at Spurs will not occur. When that issue is resolved, Spurs who had to win to secure a spot in the knockout play-offs will likely cede that to Vitesse, who beat NS Mura on Thursday.
Washington Post

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn’t worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club. Aubameyang, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game...
The Independent

Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
blackchronicle.com

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid vying for Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here’s the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY:...
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
blackchronicle.com

Dusan Vlahovic, Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix among top January transfer targets

The January transfer window is getting ever closer and clubs are starting to think seriously about the players they want to strengthen their squads. Traditionally, mid-season isn’t a time for major moves, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on football finances is unpredictable and the summer window saw plenty of spending in spite of the situation.
The Independent

How can Eddie Howe turn things around at Newcastle?

Eddie Howe has been tasked with keeping Newcastle in the Premier League but a crushing 4-0 defeat to Leicester and an unenviable festive fixture list has piled on the pressure.Fresh from beating Burnley for their first win of the season earlier this month, any confidence Newcastle gained was immediately eroded after their pummelling at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.Here, we look at the state of affairs in the north-east and whether is any room for optimism.What has gone wrong?Newcastle looked to have turned a corner after edging out relegation rivals Burnley on December 4 and even did...
