Russia’s answer to the American FBI, the Investigative Committee of Russia, has called upon the government to grant it the power to seize crypto and freeze wallets. In an interview with the media outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin stated that the “decentralized nature of the issuance” of what he called “digital currencies” does not currently “allow for full state control in this area.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO