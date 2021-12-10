Police Investigating Threat At Lancaster County Kellogg's Plant

>Union Workers at Kellogg's Factory in Lancaster Reject Deal; Management Will Replace them. (Lancaster, PA) -- A majority of union Kellogg workers at all its U.S. plants, including one in Lancaster, have voted against a new five-year contract and a three percent raise increase. Reuters reports the company says that decision is forcing it to hire permanent replacements for the striking workers. Kellogg also says they don't have any further plans to meet with the union. Temporary replacements have already been working at the company's cereal plants, including the one in Pennsylvania. Some 1400 union members went on strike company-wide on October 5th. Their contracts expired at that time as talks over pay and benefits stalled.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 7 DAYS AGO