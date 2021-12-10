ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, CT

Middlefield's first selectman dies unexpectedly

By Wtic News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Middlefield is mourning its first selectman. Edward P. Bailey died unexpectedly, the town announced Thursday.

Bailey, 66, had served as first selectman since 2015 and won reelection in November. Prior to serving as the town's chief elected official, Bailey was a selectman for six years.

Bailey had reportedly been battling an unspecified illness.

Information on funeral services was not immediately available.

