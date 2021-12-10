ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen attack mosque in Nigeria’s troubled north, killing 16

By CHINEDU ASADU
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Gunmen attacked a rural village in northern Nigeria, killing 16 worshippers at a mosque and kidnapping others, said a local official.

The assault on Ba’are village in the Mashegu area of Niger state lasted for hours on Thursday, local government chairman Alhassan Isah Mazakuka said.

Dozens of the assailants arrived on motorcycles and rampaged through the village, killing people praying at the mosque and looting, he said.

“Those people (the gunmen) are dangerous,” he told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Friday. “They killed 16 and kidnapped many of our people. We don’t even know the number they kidnapped because they are uncountable.”

Nigerian police confirmed the incident but said only nine residents were killed. The police have in the past been accused of downplaying casualty figures in such attacks.

The attack is the latest in the escalating violence in northwestern and northcentral Nigeria where armed groups have been targeting remote communities, killing and abducting residents for ransoms.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that 23 travelers were slain in a different part of the West African country’s troubled northern region.

The large bands of attackers mostly consist of young men from the Fulani ethnic group, who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders and are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities over access to water and grazing land.

The gunmen appear to be increasingly organized and well-armed, but they have not publicly declared any political aims or motives. So far the lawless groups — which a Nigerian governor recently said numbered more than 150 — do not have names or known leaders, but they were recently declared terrorist organizations by a court.

Nigeria’s security forces are already overstretched as they have been fighting Islamic extremists in the northeast for more than a decade. In many remote communities in northern Nigeria, the armed groups outnumber and outgun the security forces.

When troops arrive to quell their attacks, the bandits retreat into surrounding forest areas. But after the soldiers depart, the violent attacks resume. Vulnerable rural communities say they need more protection.

“We are suffering with the bandits (here),” local government chairman Mazakuka said. “All we need is prayers now (as) we have been crying for government support. The government has been trying their best but we still need support.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian explosions

Two police officers and a suspected attacker died in bomb blasts at an airport in northeastern Colombia that the government blamed on terrorism, authorities said on Tuesday. The suspected attacker managed to cross a wire fence to access the runaway at the Camilo Daza International Airport in the city of Cucuta, close to the border with Venezuela, police said. A first explosion took place there, scattering the suspected bomber's body parts. "Later our explosive experts, having surveyed the area, found a suitcase" that exploded, killing two officers, said Cucuta police chief Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Mosque#Attackers#Looting#Lagos#Ap#The Associated Press#Nigerian#West African#Hausa#Islamic
The Independent

Gunmen kill town mayor, wound another in south Philippines

Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack Monday that also killed their driver and caused villagers to flee to safety in a coastal village in the southern Philippines, police said.Mayor Darussalam Lajid of Al-Barka town was killed and Mayor Alih Sali of Akbar town was wounded by at least two men armed with pistols while walking in Zamboanga city shortly after arriving on a speedboat from their island province of Basilan, police said. A bodyguard of the two mayors was wounded and a driver who came to pick them up was killed, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Gunmen Torch Bus, Kill 30 Passengers in Nigeria's Sokoto State

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - At least 30 passengers on a bus in Nigeria's Sokoto state were burnt to death when gunmen torched it on Tuesday, police and residents said, in yet another reminder of growing insecurity in Africa's most populous country. Gunmen, known locally as bandits, have in the past...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc17news.com

Turkey says mosque attacks on Cyprus won’t go ‘unanswered’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says attacks on Muslim houses of worship on Cyprus would “not go unanswered” following reports of an attempted arson attack on a mosque on the southern, internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot part of the divided island. Turkey’s pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said at least one suspect was detained following a Dec. 2 attempt to burn the Grand Mosque in the city of Larnaca. No one was hurt in the incident. A Cypriot law enforcement official said a 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested in connection with the attack that caused some damage to the mosque’s wooden door. He faces an attempted arson charge.
RELIGION
KRMG

Man who abused 100 bodies in UK mortuaries sentenced to life

LONDON — (AP) — A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. David Fuller, 67, admitted during his trial last month that he murdered two women in separate attacks in 1987. Prosecutors said he had sexually assaulted the two women after killing them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Bravery awards for New Zealand mosque attack heroes

Two New Zealanders were awarded the country's highest bravery award Thursday for confronting a white supremacist gunman during a 2019 terror attack on Christchurch mosques that claimed the lives of 51 Muslim worshippers. Naeem Rashid, who died in the attack, and survivor Abdul Aziz were awarded the New Zealand Cross for great bravery in a situation of extreme danger for their actions during the March 2019 shootings.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy