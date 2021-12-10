On This Day: 10 December 2009

Aline, the unauthorized Celine Dion biopic from Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films, now has a trailer and an official poster. The film is a showcase for César Award winner Valérie Lemercier who directed from a script she co-wrote with Brigitte Buc. She also takes the title role as, well, not Celine Dion but rather a gifted singer named Aline Dieu, playing her from ages five to 50 in the fictional musical dramedy “freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion.” Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina and Jean-Noël Brouté round out the cast. Per official press materials, the plot follows Aline as “her powerful and emotional voice captivates everyone who hears it, including successful manager Guy-Claude Kamar, who resolves to do everything in his power to make her a star. As Aline climbs from local phenomenon to bestselling recording artist to international superstar, she embarks on the two great romances of her life: one with the decades-older Guy Claude and the other with her adoring audiences.” The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, is set for release Jan. 21.

