On This Day: 10 December 2009

Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Cameron premiered his blockbuster sci-fi “Avatar” in London with stars Michelle...

Bradford Era

Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo from new thriller series "The Girl Before" discuss filming in a minimalist house with a mind of its own. (Dec. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
TV SERIES
Bradford Era

Tom Holland, Zendaya premiere 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland and Zendaya hit the red carpet in LA for the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere alongside Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and J.K. Simmons. (Dec. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e0d13a6e399f4621862fe846d7953d7b.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Fast & Furious 10’ Moves Release Date to May 2023

The next installment of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious” saga will take a little detour before reaching its final destination. The 10th chapter in the long-running ode to fast cars, physics-defying stunts and family will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. That’s a little more than a month after its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023 and moves the “Fast & Furious” sequel firmly into the summer blockbuster season. Universal is taking advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company and will slot an untitled animated film into that berth. It moves from the previously announced March 24, 2023...
MOVIES
Variety

James Cameron and Denis Villeneuve Talk ‘Avatar,’ ‘Dune’ and the Future of Movies

At first, Denis Villeneuve can’t hide his nerves, and sense of wonder, when he meets James Cameron (over international Zoom, with Villeneuve in Los Angeles and Cameron in New Zealand). “It’s an honor for me to talk with you,” the 54-year-old director of “Arrival” tells the 67-year-old director of “Aliens.” “I’ve been a massive fan of your work, sir, since … a long time.” “Don’t make me feel too old now,” Cameron replies with a smile. Soon enough, though, these two celebrated directors are geeking out like old friends. Cameron repeatedly praises Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel “Dune” — about...
MOVIES
Bradford Era

Penélope Cruz honored by MoMA

It was an A-list extravaganza Tuesday night, as stars came out to support Penélope Cruz as she was honored by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. On the red carpet, the Spanish actor paid tribute to director Pedro Almódovar who she cited as a key influence on her career. (Dec. 15)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
Bradford Era

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rachel Zegler

In another timeline, Rachel Zegler would have had her breakthrough moment last December. That was when Steven Spielberg's rendition of "West Side Story" was supposed to introduce the world to the New Jersey high school student. (Dec. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes

Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" topped Monday's Golden Globes nominations, as the troubled awards seek to shrug off a Hollywood boycott over ethical lapses. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes -- has been under fire over allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption. Studios including Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon are refusing to work with the HFPA, and television network NBC has dropped its Globes broadcast next month, meaning A-listers are unlikely to attend whatever form of ceremony is held. "It's certainly not going to be the celebrity-driven event that we've had in the past," HFPA president Helen Hoehne told AFP at the Globes nominations announcement in Los Angeles.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Studios Eye 2022 Theatrical Slates: “Windowing Is Getting Very Tricky”

When Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story opened to a dismal $10.6 million at the domestic box office over the Dec. 10-12 weekend, Hollywood was despondent. The next question: How quickly will the musical go to streaming if it doesn’t rebound in theaters? West Side Story is hardly the only film caught in the crosshairs of a dramatically altered landscape that has seen the theatrical marketplace become a shell of itself because of the pandemic, at least for anything that isn’t a superhero movie or a film like Free Guy that can rally younger male moviegoers in the 18-to-34 age group. Every...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aline’ Film, “Freely Inspired by Life of Celine Dion,” Debuts Trailer

Aline, the unauthorized Celine Dion biopic from Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films, now has a trailer and an official poster. The film is a showcase for César Award winner Valérie Lemercier who directed from a script she co-wrote with Brigitte Buc. She also takes the title role as, well, not Celine Dion but rather a gifted singer named Aline Dieu, playing her from ages five to 50 in the fictional musical dramedy “freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion.” Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina and Jean-Noël Brouté round out the cast. Per official press materials, the plot follows Aline as “her powerful and emotional voice captivates everyone who hears it, including successful manager Guy-Claude Kamar, who resolves to do everything in his power to make her a star. As Aline climbs from local phenomenon to bestselling recording artist to international superstar, she embarks on the two great romances of her life: one with the decades-older Guy Claude and the other with her adoring audiences.” The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, is set for release Jan. 21.  
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Moves to Block Significant ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Leaks

Significant segments of Spider-Man: No Way Home were leaked online Wednesday morning — and Sony worked as quickly as possible to snuff them out. Large sections of the highly anticipated film began popping up on YouTube via innocuous Spider-Man searches; the algorithm naturally then suggested similar pirated footage. The Hollywood Reporter will not reveal the exact nature of the leaks, but they were significant, legitimate spoilers. One such leaked segment was nearly 10 minutes of the film. A lion’s share of the leaks had foreign subtitles while some had a foreign dub. The quality ranged from super grainy to quite clear. Sony worked diligently to...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts astounds fans with paycheck reveal

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts left fans gobsmacked earlier in the year after she revealed a paycheck she received for appearing in the hit show Nashville. The ABC News star took to Instagram to share a photo of the payment for her work – and you won’t believe how much she earned!
CELEBRITIES

