ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video of 'Stop the Steal' Organizer Ali Alexander Served With Lawsuit Viewed 600k Times

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The clip was posted after the activist attended an eight-hour deposition following a subpoena by the January 6 House...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Fresno

'Stop the Steal' organizer cooperating with Jan. 6 committee probe

Ali Alexander, a prominent conservative activist who organized "Stop the Steal" rallies after the 2020 election, is cooperating with the House Jan. 6 select committee and appeared behind closed doors on Thursday. Alexander, who was banned from Twitter over his posts about the presidential election, was expected to tell investigators...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Andy Biggs
HuffingtonPost

Matt Gaetz's ‘Extreme' Warning Flipped Back On Him In Scathing Attack Ad

The Democratic Party warned that Republicans are “too extreme to be in power” in a new attack ad released Thursday. The 30-second spot took Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) warning of what will happen if the GOP wins control of the House in 2022 and fired it right back at the Donald Trump-adoring lawmaker and his increasingly extremist party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Lawsuit#House#Beast#Republican#Congress
Washington Post

A key Jan. 6 figure tries the Trump defense: I just riled everyone up and brought them there

What happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is most immediately and obviously attributable to one person: Donald Trump. It was Trump’s months of dishonesty about the danger of fraud in the 2020 presidential election that tilled the soil, it was Trump’s months of dishonesty about the election results that sowed the seeds, it was Trump’s weeks of encouragement to show up that day in Washington that yielded the crop.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

January 6th Committee Reveals Text Messages From Fox News Hosts To Mark Meadows As Capitol Siege Unfolded: “This Is Hurting All Of Us”

The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously on Monday to recommend that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. But the hearing revealed new information about what Meadows initially provided to the committee: thousands of pages of documents, including text messages he received as the siege unfolded. The vice chair of the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read a series of text messages that Fox News hosts sent to Meadows, urging him to try to get the president appear on TV and call a halt to the attack. According to Cheney,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene and pals called out for supporting Jan. 6 defendants

Four Republican members of Congress made fools of themselves Tuesday by raging over the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants who are being held in custody ahead of their trials. During an angst-ridden news conference, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Paul Gosar of Arizona claimed the alleged rioters were being subjected to "unusually cruel" conditions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
cityxtramagazine.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
663K+
Followers
73K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy