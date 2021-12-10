ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Awards 2021 Winners List In Full—And Every Major Announcement

By Harrison Abbott
 5 days ago
Clocking in at just over 4 hours, a lot happened in The Game Awards 2021 ceremony. Here are all the important announcements and surprise wins from the...

Every Announcement from The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 are a combination of pop culture, industry awards, and another place for fans of Video Games to keep an eye out for all the fun new games coming our way. For this piece though we'll be keeping you up to date on all of the announcements that come across the stage. There's been plenty of teasing already that we'll get appearances from Sonic the Hedgehog to many other fan-favorite franchises and we're to expect a few surprises along the way too.
Full Sword Master Story tier list - Every character, ranked

Need to know which characters to run in Sword Master Story? We've got the answers... Below we'll discuss some of the best characters in the game, and give you a complete Sword Master Story tier list of all the characters currently available in the game. Since there will be new...
Game Of The Year Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

For this year's Game of the Year, we got to hear full orchestrated rendition of songs from every game of the year, including: Resident Evil Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, and Deathloop. It Takes Two won Game of the Year.
10 Best Xbox Games You Can Buy Right Now

Microsoft spent much of the Xbox One’s lifespan playing catch-up with the PS4, which outpaced the Xbox in sales and functionality early on. However, the Xbox ecosystem has been improving and expanding over the years, making it one of the best consoles on the market. Gamers who purchase games on the Xbox One can often play their games on PC. Xbox Game Pass adds immense value to the platform, and with the Xbox Cloud streaming service there are so many great ways—hardware and software—to play games on the system.
18 classic PC games you still can't get digitally

One of the great strengths of PC gaming is a back catalogue that spans decades. Companies like Nintendo emulate older games on their modern consoles, but that can't compare to the thousands and thousands of games you can track down from the history of the PC. But not every banger that's ever dropped on DOS or Windows is so easy to find. Some of the all-time greats still aren't available digitally even now, and your only legal way to play them is to hunt for a boxed copy on Ebay and hope it plays well with modern Windows.
Xbox Game Pass brings Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, and more in December

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a new set of games in the last few weeks of December. The line up includes Firewatch (a mystery game about exploring the woods), Mortal Kombat 11 (a very gory fighting game), Broken Age (an adventure game that feature the voices of Elijah Wood and Jack Black), and The Gunk (a new game about space truckers).
'The Matrix Awakens' Is a Highly-Themed, Gorgeous Virtual Playground of a Tech Demo

As an influential sci-fi franchise, The Matrix has always been about pushing boundaries. In its heyday, the series's use of ambitious computer-generated cinematography and stylized action sequences set the precedent for action movies as we know them today. The Matrix has never been afraid to innovate storytelling in all of its forms, and that artistic vision continues even in the world of video games. Enter The Matrix Awakens.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Newest Free Game Trial

Periodically, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are given the chance to check out free game trials as part of their subscription. This month, subscribers get access to Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition. Starting on December 15th at 10 a.m. PT, the full version of the game can be accessed, and will be available through December 21st at 11:59 p.m. PT. If players fail to finish the game over the next week, they can always choose to purchase it, and all save data will be carried over. Don't Starve normally retails on the eShop for $19.99.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Play GTA 5 and Call of Duty: Vanguard for Free Soon

A new promotion associated with PlayStation Plus will soon allow subscribers to gain access to Grand Theft Auto 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and NBA 2K22 for free for a limited time. This promotion is set to kick off later this weekend and will run for nearly 48 hours in total. And while this might sound like the perfect opportunity to try out each title in question, only the multiplayer component of these games will be available to play.
Sony announces free PlayStation Plus multiplayer weekend.

Sony has announced that players can jump into multiplayer games for free this weekend, a feature normally restricted to PlayStation Plus members. A tweet by the official PlayStation account said, “Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favourite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time)”
Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
Ubisoft Makes One of its Best Games Free for Everybody

Ubisoft has made one of its best games free for everybody. In 2020, PlayStation, Xbox, and many others gave away several free games to encourage gamers to stay home during the pandemic and to give them something to take their mind off the pandemic. In 2021, this hasn't continued. While some are still giving away free games, most have stopped the practice. In the former camp though is Ubisoft, whom has consistently given free games away all year.
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated with two new games. One of these games is limited to consoles, which is to say, limited to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the other new game has been to all versions of the subscription service; Cloud, Console, and PC. Unfortunately, it's the former that is the more notable addition. Meanwhile, if you don't like multiplayer, then neither game is going to do much for you.
Halo servers for Xbox 360 games shutting down next month

All the versions of Halo still playable on Xbox 360 will lose online services on Jan. 13, 2022, 343 Industries announced on Monday. The shutdown does not affect games in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection anthology, 343 emphasized. The closure affects Halo 3 (2007), Halo 3: ODST (2009), Halo:...
What's the difference between the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition?

Ever since Sony released the PlayStation 5 (PS5), it’s become a best-selling video game console, and one of the most coveted and hard-to-get products. It can be a matter of luck and timing to locate one on sites like Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, and even the PlayStation store, as occasional restocks sell out within minutes (democrats are trying to make it easier to buy online).
Analogue Pocket review – a heaven-sent gift for Game Boy fans

For the past 10 years Seattle-based tech company Analogue has been making high-end retro video game hardware, with a steely focus on accurate, authentic reproduction rather than emulation. Its Mega Sg and Super Nt consoles were highly acclaimed modernisations of the Sega Mega Drive and Super Nintendo, allowing users to play all their old 16-bit game carts on modern machines with a variety of display and audio options. Now the company has finally launched its Analogue Pocket, a handheld console that will play Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance (GBA) cartridges on a beautiful 3.5in LCD display in crisp 1600×1440 resolution.
Boba Fett gets his own Xbox controller

Xbox controllers featuring The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda came out last year before the premiere of the second season of the Disney Plus series. With The Book of Boba Fett starting to steam Dec. 29, the notorious bounty hunter will also receive his own controller. Razer released the Limited Edition...
