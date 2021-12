SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we are tracking more warmth to the point where record highs are possible especially on Friday out ahead of the cold front. Temperatures this morning have barely dipped below the 70 degree mark and will be moving back up into the upper 70s later today even with mostly cloudy skies and a pop up shower. While we could see some scattered thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday, its really not until Saturday that the cold front moves through the region and brings much cooler weather for Sunday and heading into next week. While next week will start off chilly we are tracking balmy temperatures as we approach Christmas.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO