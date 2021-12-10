ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A holiday tradition: The world famous Rockettes return to Radio City Music Hall

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A holiday tradition for so many families -- a trip to Radio City Music Hall to see the world famous Rockettes, and after being canceled last year, the Christmas Spectacular is back.

New to the line-up this year -- Nutley native Jaclyn DeNicola.

“To be a part of history and to bring Christmas back is such a privilege and I just feel lucky every day,” says DeNicola.

In this year’s show, you'll see even more of the Rockettes than ever before, with the return of the Rockette Routine Snow. Their quickest costume change is just 78 seconds.

“What would the Christmas spectacular be without Parade of the Wooden Soldiers?” says Tara Tubirdy. “It has been in the production since 1933. I feel like this is the most iconic routine."

There is no intermission in the 90-minute show, and Rockettes perform in multiple shows per day. The Christmas Spectacular runs through Jan. 2.

IN THIS ARTICLE
