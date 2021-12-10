STORM WATCH: Warm temps, gusty winds Saturday afternoon; strong storms by Saturday night

Saturday will feature a wide range of weather that will keep New Jersey residents on their toes.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that most of Saturday will feature strong wind gusts that could cause power outages and property damage. A strong line of storms is expected to then pass through the state by Saturday night.

Friday night will see cloudy skies and some light rain. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees.

As temperatures begin to warm by early Saturday morning, dense fog will roll in. Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with some spotty rain showers by the afternoon. Wind gusts will start to pick up by late morning. Curren says that there is the possibility of gusts of 40-45 mph in the afternoon and 55 mph by Saturday evening.

The rainstorms are expected to begin around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. The rain is expected to be heavy at times and there is the possibility for thunderstorms. The storms are expected to begin to subside by around 11 p.m.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will cool into the upper-40s. Clear to partly cloudy skies will remain for Saturday night, with lows around 34 degrees.

Sunshine will return for Monday, with seasonable highs around 51 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows around 38 degrees.

Tuesday will see intervals of clouds and sun with highs in the low-50s. Tuesday night will see some clouds with lows around 37.