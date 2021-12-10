ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Warm temps, gusty winds Saturday afternoon; strong storms by Saturday night

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2EQV_0dJDSnvz00

Saturday will feature a wide range of weather that will keep New Jersey residents on their toes.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that most of Saturday will feature strong wind gusts that could cause power outages and property damage. A strong line of storms is expected to then pass through the state by Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HREz6_0dJDSnvz00

Friday night will see cloudy skies and some light rain. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

As temperatures begin to warm by early Saturday morning, dense fog will roll in. Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with some spotty rain showers by the afternoon. Wind gusts will start to pick up by late morning. Curren says that there is the possibility of gusts of 40-45 mph in the afternoon and 55 mph by Saturday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41l6xs_0dJDSnvz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz45X_0dJDSnvz00

The rainstorms are expected to begin around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. The rain is expected to be heavy at times and there is the possibility for thunderstorms. The storms are expected to begin to subside by around 11 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xM3j_0dJDSnvz00

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will cool into the upper-40s. Clear to partly cloudy skies will remain for Saturday night, with lows around 34 degrees.

Sunshine will return for Monday, with seasonable highs around 51 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows around 38 degrees.

Tuesday will see intervals of clouds and sun with highs in the low-50s. Tuesday night will see some clouds with lows around 37.

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Winter Storm Forecast For The South East

A wet Pacific storm system is forecast to affect the area today and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and higher elevation snow, as well as severe winds, to the region. Snow accumulations at higher altitudes will undoubtedly result in travel delays and cancellations.
NEVADA STATE
Laist.com

A Powerful Storm Is Heading Our Way Tonight

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. A powerful storm is heading our way, bringing rain,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Idaho8.com

Rain and snow for Tuesday, colder temps for Wednesday

A cold front will move through the region Tuesday. We'll see gusty southwestern winds ahead of the cold front, keeping temps into the 40's in the Snake River Plain before the front passes. Behind the front, look for dropping temps and the possibility of snow in the Snake River Plain.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
News 12

'It's destroying us.' Police search for 2 missing Manorville teens

Police are searching for two missing teens from Manorville. Police say Vincent Abolafia, 15, and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, 15, were last seen Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Ronkonkoma train station heading to Manhattan. The two Eastport-South Manor High School students may have been seen together in Times Square. “It’s...
MANORVILLE, NY
KAAL-TV

Storms enhance strong wind

Storms will be possible on Wednesday evening. The setup has some earmarks for these storms being severe too. We'll watch the timeframe for Wednesday evening after 6 PM and out well before midnight. They will be racing as they cut across the area from sw to ne. There is a...
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 13th

Temperatures continue to slowly creep up into the mid 70s across most of the Concho Valley. We saw some high clouds move through the state. Winds have been from the south at 10-15 MPH allowing for the area to warm up. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy