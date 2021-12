The latest results from the Federal Reserve’s Z.1 Financial Accounts of the United States, i.e., the “Flow of Funds”, show that the aggregate value of all home mortgages of households and nonprofit organizations in the United States in the third quarter of 2021 registered the largest post-Great Recession numerical quarterly increase. From $11.3 trillion in the second quarter of 2021, household liabilities rose by $230 billion to $11.5 trillion. Both the current quarter and the previous quarter’s numerical increases in the aggregate value of home mortgages were outsized compared to all previous quarters since June 2009.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO