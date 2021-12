UNITED STATES—When it comes to work, we all have to find purpose in it. What does that mean? It means you have to feel some sense of obligation to your employer or the work that you do. It needs to make you feel a certain way and when I say that I’m not referring to the negative; we have to focus on the positive people. When it comes to work people are motivated by 3 things: 1) Money 2) Passion 3) You’re Good At It. Now, I know what some of you might be thinking, passion and being good at something are the same thing. However, they are not. When you’re passionate about something you enjoy it fully, you’re able to escape in your work. Being good at something doesn’t mean you’re passionate about what you do; you just have a knack for the job at hand.

