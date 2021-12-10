Steelers' Watt (groin) ruled out vs. Vikings

The Steelers have been struggling to consistently field a competitive roster, and with the season on life support, these three starters need to be benched. The Steelers has had one of the weirdest seasons to date in 2021. In some games, this team comes out with their hair on fire and dominates the opposing team. Other times, they look like a college team that can’t play. Worse yet, half the time the team plays like both of these games over the course of a single game. Because of that, the team’s season is likely done, and now the future of this roster has to be considered.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO