ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Watt (groin) ruled out vs. Vikings

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

T.J. Watt was ruled out at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Vikings because...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
FanSided

Did Steelers just lose to potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely on the way out. Did the team just play his replacement?. Should the Steelers wish to trade for a potential Big Ben replacement, rather than take their chances in the draft, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins makes a lot of sense. Cousins is...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football
FanSided

3 Steelers that need to be benched for the rest of the year

The Steelers have been struggling to consistently field a competitive roster, and with the season on life support, these three starters need to be benched. The Steelers has had one of the weirdest seasons to date in 2021. In some games, this team comes out with their hair on fire and dominates the opposing team. Other times, they look like a college team that can’t play. Worse yet, half the time the team plays like both of these games over the course of a single game. Because of that, the team’s season is likely done, and now the future of this roster has to be considered.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Met With Jaguars Owner On Sunday

Urban Meyer isn’t the first first-time NFL head coach to struggle in his inaugural season with a team and he won’t be the last. But amid a tumultuous 2-11 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are increasing signs that he could be in having a very short run.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Quit Against the Chiefs “And it Came From the Coaching Staff”

The Raiders’ might not be mathematically eliminated from the postseason, but Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs felt like the end of the Raiders’ playoff chances. It was as embarrassing of a loss as the Raiders have endured in years and Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter believes the coaching staff quit on the team this week.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady makes NFL history... again, plus the Ravens might be in trouble

Good Monday morning, sports fans. I hope this newsletter finds you well-rested and with your fantasy team still alive in the playoffs. Mine, unfortunately, is going to miss by just a hair... but I'll power through the heartbreak and bring you everything you need to know from a wild Week 14 -- and much more.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy